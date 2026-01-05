By late 2025, some 37 factories built or being built in industrial parks – Ministry of Economy

As of the end of 2025, some 37 industrial enterprises were built or were being built in industrial parks of Ukraine, of which 22 factories have already been built and 15 are in the process of construction, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported.

As reported, by the end of 2024, some 25 industrial enterprises were operating or being built in industrial parks, of which 12 were built.

As of the end of last year, enterprises in the fields of agro-processing, food production, furniture and woodworking, mechanical engineering, and others were operating or under construction. These operating enterprises created 3,716 jobs.

The Ministry of Economy also notes that, in 2025, it adopted a decision to provide state incentives to 13 industrial parks for 22 infrastructure projects, totaling UAH 697.77 million.

Additionally, UAH 202.91 million was transferred to two industrial parks during the year for which decisions were made in 2024.

Thus, the ministry summarizes that the total amount of state incentives for industrial parks in 2025 was UAH 900.681 million.

"2025 has become the year when the number of industrial parks has turned into real platforms for implementing the Made in Ukraine policy. Almost a billion hryvnia of state incentives for industrial parks this year is an investment in infrastructure that is already bringing new factories to life. The state is laying the foundation, and businesses are turning it into new capacities and jobs," the report quotes Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev as saying.

As of December 31, 2025, some 118 industrial parks were included in the Register of Industrial Parks, of which 24 parks were included during 2025. At the same time, eight parks that did not carry out any activities were excluded from the Register.