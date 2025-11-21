Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:42 21.11.2025

Ministry of Economy expects record revenues from privatization over past 10 years

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture predicts record revenues from privatization this year - over UAH 10 billion, said minister Oleksiy Sobolev.

"This year will be a record figure over the past 10 years. That is, they will sell over UAH 10 billion this year," Sobolev said during a meeting with journalists on Thursday.

The minister emphasized that, in the long-term perspective of corporate reform, maximum privatization of state-owned companies is necessary.

He added that the government has already submitted draft laws, which have been registered in the Economic Committee of the Verkhovna Rada and allow for the sale of shares in such companies.

"We are working with the Rada so that it passes these laws and we can carry this out. There is political will for this," Sobolev concluded.

As Sobolev noted during a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission on economic security chaired by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos), the privatization of a share of Energoatom could significantly improve corporate governance in the company.

Tags: #sobolev #ministry_of_economy

