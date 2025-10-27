Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:08 27.10.2025

Unified Project Portfolio expanded with 42 cases, four programs totaling UAH 1.1 trln

The Strategic Investment Council has additionally included 42 projects and four programs worth a total of over UAH 1.1 trillion in the Unified Project Portfolio of Public Investments.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture's website, the following areas are included: energy (25 projects, UAH 660.06 billion); transport (11 projects, UAH 387.8 billion); the legal system (one project, UAH 0.4 billion); municipal infrastructure (two projects and two programs, UAH 76.8 billion); citizen security (three projects, UAH 2.5 billion); housing (one program, UAH 12.5 billion); and education and science (one program, UAH 6.0 billion).

Currently, the total volume of the state's public investment pipeline is UAH 12.5 trillion.

On August 26, the Strategic Investment Council approved the 2026 plan, which includes 149 initiatives with an estimated total cost of UAH 11.4 trillion. Of these initiatives, 75 are based on existing ones (continued from 2025), estimated at about UAH 1 trillion. The remaining 74 projects are new, with an estimated cost of about UAH 10.4 trillion.

The Ministry of Finance emphasized that these amounts represent the total estimated cost of the initiatives and not a financing plan for 2026 alone. The Unified Project Portfolio provides a framework through which initiatives can apply for full or partial financing from the state budget in 2026 and subsequent budget periods.

