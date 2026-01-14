HACC seizes 25% of Russian owner’s Kriukov Car Building Works shares for Ukrainian state

On 14 January, the Board of Judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine's claim and imposed the sanctions set out in the Sanctions Law on Russian businessman Stanislav Gamzalov.

According to a statement on the High Anti-Corruption Court’s Telegram channel, the court has seized assets belonging to Russian businessman Gamzalov for the benefit of the state — specifically, 25% of the shares of PJSC Kriukov Car Building Works (Kremenchuk, Poltava region), totaling 28,669,889 shares with a nominal value of UAH 21.5 million.

"Regarding these shares, the Russian businessman could have taken actions equivalent to exercising the right to dispose of them," the statement said.

The court decision will take legal effect after the expiration of the appeal period for all parties in the case, if no appeal is filed.