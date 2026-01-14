Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:37 14.01.2026

NBU introduces loan limit, eases some FX currency restrictions since Jan 14

3 min read
NBU introduces loan limit, eases some FX currency restrictions since Jan 14
Photo: https://bank.gov.ua

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has eased a number of FX currency restrictions since January 14 and clarified certain currency regulation norms, in particular, it has introduced a new stimulating "borrowing" limit for business transactions, and also allowed sellers to return funds for goods to individuals’ accounts abroad under certain conditions.

"The key goal of these changes is to create a regulatory framework to facilitate the restructuring of ‘old’ external loans by domestic companies, which is important for attracting new resources into Ukraine’s economy," the National Bank of Ukraine said in a statement Wednesday.

According to the statement, the size of the "loan" limit will be equal to the amount of funds received under a foreign loan or credit in foreign currency that is credited to a company’s account at a Ukrainian bank after Jan. 1, 2026.

Within this limit, companies will be able, among other things, to repay "old" external loans and credits obtained before June 20, 2023, and pay interest on them; settle payments for imports of goods delivered before February 23, 2021; refund advance payments to nonresident buyers for goods paid for before February 23, 2022; finance foreign branches above the current limit; and repatriate dividends above the set limit.

The NBU clarified that transactions within the "loan" limit will be conducted through the bank to whose accounts the business received the borrowed funds, and that other parameters of such borrowing must meet the requirements for "new" external loans, including a maximum interest rate of 12% per year and a ban on early repayments.

The regulator also allowed domestic sellers and manufacturers to transfer foreign currency to accounts of individuals at foreign banks to reimburse funds for returned or undelivered goods, subject to a number of conditions. These include returning the money to the account from which payment was made and limiting the amount to no more than the value of the goods at the time of purchase.

In addition, to implement a Cabinet of Ministers order dated November 5, 2025, No. 1209-r, the NBU clarified certain approaches to currency supervision regarding settlement deadlines for exports. In particular, the regulator stipulated that these requirements will not apply to goods exported under a foreign economic contract for which the right of claim has been transferred to the Export Credit Agency, in the amount of insurance compensation paid by the agency to the exporter.

The central bank also removed the export of insurance services from the list of transactions subject to mandatory settlement deadlines.

The easing of currency restrictions and clarification of currency regulation were approved by resolutions of the NBU board, both adopted on January 13, 2026, and effective from January 14, 2026.

Tags: #nbu

