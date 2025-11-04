Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:40 04.11.2025

Economy Ministry launches public consultations on Employment Strategy until 2030

2 min read

The Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine called on experts, businesses, communities, partners, and citizens to join the discussion of the Employment Strategy for the period up to 2030.

According to the Ministry of Economy's website, the document summarizes available statistical sources and research, provides an analytical review of key trends, and addresses the need to align the regulatory framework, institutional capacity, and government policy mechanisms with European standards in the areas of employment, social protection, professional development, and so forth.

The goal of the strategy is to develop a comprehensive employment policy that will balance labor supply and demand, accelerate the filling of vacancies, and help reduce unemployment, return the economically inactive population to the labor market, reduce the scale of undeclared employment, and increase labor productivity through lifelong learning, recognition of qualifications, and modern educational trajectories.

Furthermore, the document is expected to contribute to the creation of equal opportunities for young people, women, veterans, people with disabilities, and older persons, and to harmonize employment policy with European standards in the areas of the labor market, wages, occupational safety, and equality.

As noted in the report, overcoming negative labor market trends requires a holistic approach—a coordinated policy involving the state, businesses, communities, and international partners, with transparent implementation mechanisms, a unified digital database, and a performance evaluation system.

The draft Employment Strategy for the period up to 2030 was developed in cooperation with the Office for Effective Regulation (BRDO), with the assistance of the German government and the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH within the framework of the project "REYOIN - Promoting the socio-economic integration of Ukrainians returning from abroad, internally displaced persons and the population of host communities in Ukraine."

The Ministry of Economy added that the strategy is a document defining problems, goals, and areas of action through 2030. Once adopted by the government, the document will be supplemented by an operational plan with KPIs, responsible institutions, funding sources, and a launch calendar.

Tags: #ministry_of_economy

