18:38 20.10.2025

World Bank ready to provide $200 mln in co-financing for eOselia – Ministry of Economy

World Bank ready to provide $200 mln in co-financing for eOselia – Ministry of Economy
The Ukrainian Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture is preparing to launch an additional compensation model for the state mortgage program, eOselia. The World Bank is ready to provide $200 million in co-financing at the first stage, Deputy Minister Andriy Teliupa said.

"We are working on an implementation mechanism by the end of the year. We are preparing a separate report on the development of project financing for new construction," he wrote on Facebook following meetings with World Bank teams last week in Washington.

Teliupa added that industrial strategy was also discussed at these meetings.

"Based on the international framework for integrating Ukrainian manufacturers into international supply chains, we are moving forward with specific measures to develop priority industries, maximizing the participation of Ukrainian experts and manufacturers," the Deputy Minister noted.

According to him, the Ministry of Economy will continue to attract bank resources for the Made in Ukraine business support programs in 2026. Access to these programs is proposed as one of the de-shadowing tools.

"If you want an affordable loan of 5-7-9% or a grant for production facilities, for example, you must be bankable and provide relevant documents to the bank. Then, as an entrepreneur, you will have the opportunity to scale up your business through a variety of financial instruments," Teliupa explained.

