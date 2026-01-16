Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:30 16.01.2026

Dragon Capital raises $102.5 mln for Rebuild Ukraine Fund toward its $250 mln target, launches investment activity

3 min read
Dragon Capital raises $102.5 mln for Rebuild Ukraine Fund toward its $250 mln target, launches investment activity

Leading Ukrainian investment company Dragon Capital has announced the successful first closing of its new private equity fund, the Rebuild Ukraine Fund (REBUF), at $105 million, against a target size of $250 million, and the launch of investment activity across the country.

"Our company invested $20 million. The remaining five investors are international financial institutions – development finance institutions (DFIs) from European countries. Unfortunately, there are no private investors yet: many are watching, but are not ready to make such investments with a 10-year horizon while the war is ongoing," Dragon Capital founder Tomas Fiala said on Friday during a discussion hosted by the Centre for Economic Strategy on the key trends of the year for Ukraine's economy.

The release notes that this is the first fund since the start of the full-scale war that has been able to raise capital for investment in real assets in Ukraine.

"The fund's investment focus covers small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as larger companies in Ukraine, in sectors critical to economic resilience and recovery," the document says.

These include, in particular, consumer goods and services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, financial services, agribusiness-related sectors, building materials production, retail, and technology.

"Small- and medium-sized businesses form the backbone of Ukraine's economy, but due to the war they are facing a severe shortage of capital," said Andriy Nosok, Managing Director and Head of Private Equity at Dragon Capital.

The first closing was made possible thanks to strong support from leading development finance institutions, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Norfund, BIO – the Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries, among others, together with Dragon Capital.

Fiala noted that the actual amount of financing could be significantly higher, as the equity capital invested by the fund can be used as leverage to attract additional funding.

Nosok said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome in July 2025 that Dragon Capital has been engaged in private equity investments in Ukraine for 25 years and has managed private equity funds since 2010. REBUF is the third such fund, following the same strategy as its predecessors. According to the REBUF presentation, investment sizes per company range from $7 million to $30 million.

IFC and the EBRD previously announced they would each invest $25 million in the REBUF fund, while Norfund committed $15 million.

Dragon Capital is one of Ukraine's largest investment groups in the investment and financial services sector, providing a full range of investment banking and brokerage services, private equity, and asset management for institutional, corporate, and private clients.

The company was founded in Kyiv in 2000. According to its founder and CEO Fiala, the group's investment portfolio currently includes nearly 50 different companies or real estate projects. Between 2015 and 2021, the company invested about $700 million in Ukraine, excluding reinvestments.

Tags: #dragon #closure #fund

MORE ABOUT

20:34 05.12.2025
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund has already secured over EUR 4 mln in intl support – minister

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund has already secured over EUR 4 mln in intl support – minister

19:39 02.12.2025
IFC plans to commit EUR 50 mln to Horizon Capital Catalyst Fund

IFC plans to commit EUR 50 mln to Horizon Capital Catalyst Fund

18:51 28.11.2025
State budget's general fund revenues up 4.5% in Nov y-o-y – Ukraine's Finance Ministry

State budget's general fund revenues up 4.5% in Nov y-o-y – Ukraine's Finance Ministry

12:21 13.10.2025
From class to work: new opportunities for businesses and candidates

From class to work: new opportunities for businesses and candidates

19:19 18.08.2025
American-Ukrainian Fund to adopt number of technical decisions to launch work at first meeting in Sept – Sobolev

American-Ukrainian Fund to adopt number of technical decisions to launch work at first meeting in Sept – Sobolev

19:11 18.08.2025
Contributions to Energy Support Fund should increase by at least EUR 150 mln by year end – draft Govt Action Plan

Contributions to Energy Support Fund should increase by at least EUR 150 mln by year end – draft Govt Action Plan

16:19 14.07.2025
Dragon Capital invests $20 mln in its Rebuild Ukraine Fund, plans its first closing in September

Dragon Capital invests $20 mln in its Rebuild Ukraine Fund, plans its first closing in September

19:48 11.07.2025
URC2025 completes its work in Rome, Poland is candidate for hosting URC2026

URC2025 completes its work in Rome, Poland is candidate for hosting URC2026

12:33 09.07.2025
EU mulling EUR 100 bln for Ukraine in next draft budget – media

EU mulling EUR 100 bln for Ukraine in next draft budget – media

19:09 14.05.2025
Nova Poshta closes one branch in Kherson due to shelling

Nova Poshta closes one branch in Kherson due to shelling

HOT NEWS

Ukraine with partners implement 42 different energy support projects worth $1 bln – Shmyhal

IMF may approve new program for Ukraine in Feb, it depends on Kyiv's implementation of prior actions – Fund

HACC seizes 25% of Russian owner’s Kriukov Car Building Works shares for Ukrainian state

NBU introduces loan limit, eases some FX currency restrictions since Jan 14

Russia attacks 15 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine today – official

LATEST

Business expectations deteriorate for third consecutive quarter in Q4 2025 – Ukraine's National Bank survey

Fuel prices may rise by UAH 2 per liter over 2 weeks, but no shortages expected – A-95 director

Shmyhal calls for focus on installing energy generation, not storage

Ukraine with partners implement 42 different energy support projects worth $1 bln – Shmyhal

Sugar production in 2025-2026 MY in Ukraine to exceed 1.7 mln tonnes – expert

IMF may approve new program for Ukraine in Feb, it depends on Kyiv's implementation of prior actions – Fund

Ukrainian energy regulator's strategy 2030: Strengthening energy system resilience, expanding consumer rights, integration with EU

Naftogaz head denies introduction of restrictions on gas consumption in any region of Ukraine

Cargo turnover of seaports in 2025 down 15.9%, to 81.7 mln tonnes

HACC seizes 25% of Russian owner’s Kriukov Car Building Works shares for Ukrainian state

AD
AD