Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:11 15.01.2026

Sugar production in 2025-2026 MY in Ukraine to exceed 1.7 mln tonnes – expert

2 min read
Sugar production in 2025-2026 MY in Ukraine to exceed 1.7 mln tonnes – expert

Sugar production in Ukraine in the 2025-2026 marketing year has already reached 1.615 million tonnes, but the sugar refining season is not over, said Yana Kavushevska, head of the board of the National Association of Sugar Producers Ukrtsukor in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"According to our expectations, sugar production in the 2025-2026 marketing year will exceed 1.7 million tonnes. As of 10 January, plants belonging to the association have produced 1.615 million tonnes," she said.

Kavushevska noted that in 2025, sugar beets were grown on 199,000 hectares in Ukraine. With a yield of 58 tonnes per hectare, 11.4 million tonnes were harvested. Of this, 10.8 million tonnes were delivered to 27 sugar plants within the Ukrtsukor association operating in the 2025/26 marketing year, though deliveries are still ongoing.

She said the association had expected a lower beet yield and lower total sugar production, but favorable weather conditions allowed farmers to achieve higher yields than last year. She recalled that in 2024, sugar beets were planted on 250,000 hectares, yielding 55 tonnes per hectare, and 29 sugar plants produced 1.812 million tonnes of sugar.

Ukrtsukor noted that domestic sugar consumption in Ukraine before the full-scale war – even after the loss of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – stood at 1.2–1.3 million tonnes, and is now 300,000–400,000 tonnes lower. As a result, Ukraine aims to export at least 700,000 tonnes in the current marketing year.

Kavushevska said the geography of Ukrainian sugar exports in 2026 is unlikely to change. Shipments will likely go to countries with convenient logistics, where transportation costs allow Ukrainian sugar to remain competitive with other global producers.

"In 2025, Ukraine exported 464,000 tonnes of sugar, of which 27 percent went to the European Union, while the rest was supplied to the global market, including countries in the Middle East and the Balkans. The undisputed leader in purchasing Ukrainian sugar in 2025 was Lebanon, with 71,000 tonnes, while a year earlier it had been Turkey with a similar volume. In second place was an EU country, Bulgaria, with 66,000 tonnes, followed by North Macedonia with 39,000 tonnes, Libya with 34,000 tonnes, and Syria and Türkiye sharing fifth place with more than 27,000 tonnes each," the head of Ukrtsukor said.

Tags: #forecast #production #sugar

MORE ABOUT

19:06 30.12.2025
ICU predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth in 2026 to 1.2%

ICU predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth in 2026 to 1.2%

20:30 24.12.2025
Dairy farms cutting milk production due to lower purchase prices

Dairy farms cutting milk production due to lower purchase prices

20:44 23.12.2025
Fuel excise hike may not affect Ukrainian prices due to falling global oil quotations – A-95 director

Fuel excise hike may not affect Ukrainian prices due to falling global oil quotations – A-95 director

20:28 16.12.2025
Ukrainian business calls for revisions to bill on control over production, circulation of tobacco raw materials

Ukrainian business calls for revisions to bill on control over production, circulation of tobacco raw materials

20:56 12.12.2025
SBU drones again hit Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea – source

SBU drones again hit Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea – source

21:30 02.12.2025
Four OPEC+ countries must compensate for nearly 4.6 mln bpd of excess oil output from Nov to June, nearly 3.35 mln bpd from Kazakhstan

Four OPEC+ countries must compensate for nearly 4.6 mln bpd of excess oil output from Nov to June, nearly 3.35 mln bpd from Kazakhstan

19:34 27.11.2025
Professional association predicts dramatic decline in I-Gaming industry performance

Professional association predicts dramatic decline in I-Gaming industry performance

14:47 10.11.2025
Ferrexpo halts production, exports after power supply disruptions caused by strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Ferrexpo halts production, exports after power supply disruptions caused by strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

16:49 07.11.2025
Gripen aircraft production in Ukraine to begin in 2033 – Defense Minister Shmyhal

Gripen aircraft production in Ukraine to begin in 2033 – Defense Minister Shmyhal

20:44 27.10.2025
Romania, Ukraine discuss possibilities of developing bilateral military-technical cooperation

Romania, Ukraine discuss possibilities of developing bilateral military-technical cooperation

HOT NEWS

IMF may approve new program for Ukraine in Feb, it depends on Kyiv's implementation of prior actions – Fund

HACC seizes 25% of Russian owner’s Kriukov Car Building Works shares for Ukrainian state

NBU introduces loan limit, eases some FX currency restrictions since Jan 14

Russia attacks 15 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine today – official

YASNO CEO: Kyiv's right bank now facing left-bank level outrages

LATEST

IMF may approve new program for Ukraine in Feb, it depends on Kyiv's implementation of prior actions – Fund

Ukrainian energy regulator's strategy 2030: Strengthening energy system resilience, expanding consumer rights, integration with EU

Naftogaz head denies introduction of restrictions on gas consumption in any region of Ukraine

Cargo turnover of seaports in 2025 down 15.9%, to 81.7 mln tonnes

HACC seizes 25% of Russian owner’s Kriukov Car Building Works shares for Ukrainian state

Profile committee recommends Rada adopt bill on liberalization of land relations

Agrarian Committee recommends Rada streamline state regulation of organic production

Ukrainian passive fire protection market in 2025 estimated at $8–12 mln

State system of online gambling monitoring put into operation, market has 6 months to join – PlayCity

NBU introduces loan limit, eases some FX currency restrictions since Jan 14

AD
AD