Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:18 15.01.2026

Ukrainian energy regulator's strategy 2030: Strengthening energy system resilience, expanding consumer rights, integration with EU

2 min read
Ukrainian energy regulator's strategy 2030: Strengthening energy system resilience, expanding consumer rights, integration with EU

Ukraine’s National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) has outlined its key priorities for the next five years, approving a comprehensive Strategy through 2030.

"Today’s challenges, from relentless attacks on energy infrastructure to postwar recovery, the pursuit of EU membership, and the ongoing energy transformation in line with global trends, require clear definition of the main steps for the next five years," the regulator said.

According to the Commission, one of the decisive factors in drafting the Strategy was the need to accelerate integration with the European Union, including the planned unification of markets.

Among its priorities, the regulator highlighted ensuring the resilience of the energy and utilities sectors during Russia’s aggression and creating conditions for rapid postwar recovery in regulated industries, with a focus on maximizing the potential of Ukraine’s energy sector within the broader European market.

"The expected outcomes of the Commission’s work include the development of transparent and competitive markets, stronger consumer protection and expanded rights, stimulation of the green transition, increased investment, and enhanced institutional capacity of the regulator," the Commission said.

In preparing the document, the Commission took into account both nationwide Ukrainian strategic frameworks and the objectives of EU energy policy, as well as the strategies of regulatory bodies in leading EU member states.

Tags: #strategy #neurc

MORE ABOUT

15:45 23.12.2025
Ukrainian govt asks regulators to hold off on raising water prices

Ukrainian govt asks regulators to hold off on raising water prices

16:21 05.12.2025
US strategy urges stable Europe–Russia relations, cultivating resistance to the current European path

US strategy urges stable Europe–Russia relations, cultivating resistance to the current European path

20:36 28.11.2025
Ukrainian govt updates operational plan to implement State Forest Management Strategy – PM

Ukrainian govt updates operational plan to implement State Forest Management Strategy – PM

13:06 04.11.2025
NEURC approves Ukrenergo's transmission tariff for 2026 at UAH/MWh 786.74, for green metallurgy at UAH/MWh 428.63

NEURC approves Ukrenergo's transmission tariff for 2026 at UAH/MWh 786.74, for green metallurgy at UAH/MWh 428.63

09:22 05.09.2025
Ukrainian govt appoints 3 members of National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission

Ukrainian govt appoints 3 members of National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission

15:17 13.08.2025
EBRD recruits for team to support NEURC in implementing project to create REMIT IT system

EBRD recruits for team to support NEURC in implementing project to create REMIT IT system

16:12 11.08.2025
Revised strategy for financial sector development aimed at inflation of 5%, spread between NBU, cash rates of up to 3%

Revised strategy for financial sector development aimed at inflation of 5%, spread between NBU, cash rates of up to 3%

11:57 18.07.2025
National Bank publishes mortgage lending development strategy

National Bank publishes mortgage lending development strategy

20:59 16.07.2025
Ukrenergo resumes public discussions of company's strategy for ten-year perspective

Ukrenergo resumes public discussions of company's strategy for ten-year perspective

20:47 04.07.2025
NEURC introduces automatic reporting for electricity market participants

NEURC introduces automatic reporting for electricity market participants

HOT NEWS

IMF may approve new program for Ukraine in Feb, it depends on Kyiv's implementation of prior actions – Fund

HACC seizes 25% of Russian owner’s Kriukov Car Building Works shares for Ukrainian state

NBU introduces loan limit, eases some FX currency restrictions since Jan 14

Russia attacks 15 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine today – official

YASNO CEO: Kyiv's right bank now facing left-bank level outrages

LATEST

Sugar production in 2025-2026 MY in Ukraine to exceed 1.7 mln tonnes – expert

IMF may approve new program for Ukraine in Feb, it depends on Kyiv's implementation of prior actions – Fund

Naftogaz head denies introduction of restrictions on gas consumption in any region of Ukraine

Cargo turnover of seaports in 2025 down 15.9%, to 81.7 mln tonnes

HACC seizes 25% of Russian owner’s Kriukov Car Building Works shares for Ukrainian state

Profile committee recommends Rada adopt bill on liberalization of land relations

Agrarian Committee recommends Rada streamline state regulation of organic production

Ukrainian passive fire protection market in 2025 estimated at $8–12 mln

State system of online gambling monitoring put into operation, market has 6 months to join – PlayCity

NBU introduces loan limit, eases some FX currency restrictions since Jan 14

AD
AD