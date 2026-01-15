Ukrainian energy regulator's strategy 2030: Strengthening energy system resilience, expanding consumer rights, integration with EU

Ukraine’s National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) has outlined its key priorities for the next five years, approving a comprehensive Strategy through 2030.

"Today’s challenges, from relentless attacks on energy infrastructure to postwar recovery, the pursuit of EU membership, and the ongoing energy transformation in line with global trends, require clear definition of the main steps for the next five years," the regulator said.

According to the Commission, one of the decisive factors in drafting the Strategy was the need to accelerate integration with the European Union, including the planned unification of markets.

Among its priorities, the regulator highlighted ensuring the resilience of the energy and utilities sectors during Russia’s aggression and creating conditions for rapid postwar recovery in regulated industries, with a focus on maximizing the potential of Ukraine’s energy sector within the broader European market.

"The expected outcomes of the Commission’s work include the development of transparent and competitive markets, stronger consumer protection and expanded rights, stimulation of the green transition, increased investment, and enhanced institutional capacity of the regulator," the Commission said.

In preparing the document, the Commission took into account both nationwide Ukrainian strategic frameworks and the objectives of EU energy policy, as well as the strategies of regulatory bodies in leading EU member states.