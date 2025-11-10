Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:45 10.11.2025

Ukraine supplies wheat to Syria with two ships

2 min read
Three cargo ships with over 70,000 tonnes of wheat arrived at the port of Tartous in Syria as part of a program to strengthen strategic grain reserves and meet the needs of the domestic market, local publication sana.sy reported, citing information from the port administration.

"Three vessels carrying more than 70,000 tonnes of wheat have arrived at the Tartous port for the General Directorate of Grain Trade and Processing, as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic grain reserves and meet the needs of the local wheat market," the publication noted.

The port’s operations manager, Youssef Arnous, clarified that two of the ships brought grain from Ukraine and one from Russia, and they are currently being unloaded. Part of the cargo will be stored in the port’s silos, while the rest will be transported by truck and rail to supply the local market and ensure food security.

He added that a fourth vessel carrying 26,000 tonnes of wheat is awaiting unloading, and there are indications that additional ships carrying around 50,000 tonnes may arrive soon.

The assistant director of the Tartous railway branch, Nidal Abdel Qader, reported that one of the vessels, Golden Nour, arrived in Tartous carrying over 30,000 tonnes of wheat. Part of this cargo was delivered to the Al-Shinshar silos, marking the fourth shipment in the recent period.

The publication also recalled that on November 5, four vessels carrying 94,000 tonnes of wheat arrived at Tartous port to replenish strategic reserves and supply flour mills across various provinces in Syria.

