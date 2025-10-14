Ukraine, EU decide to cut tariffs, raise export quotas for agricultural products

Ukraine and the European Union on Tuesday, October 14, approved a decision to abolish part of tariffs and increase quotas for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka has said.

"The Decision of the Association Committee in Trade Configuration No. 3/2025 of October 14, 2025 will enter into force in 15 days (on October 29). Ukrainian exporters will have the opportunity to take advantage of the new trade regime this year. The decision is bilateral and valid indefinitely," Kachka said on his Facebook page.

He added that the next review towards increased access to the EU market is scheduled for 2028.