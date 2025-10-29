Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:33 29.10.2025

Poland not to lift unilateral ban on import of sensitive agricultural products from Ukraine – official statement

2 min read

Poland will not lift the indefinite ban on the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine in view of the entry into force of the updated trade agreement between the European Union and Ukraine, the Polish Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said.

"The new agreement does not contain all the provisions proposed by Poland, which should minimize the potential negative impact of Ukrainian imports on Polish agriculture," the ministry said on the official website.

The Polish Ministry of Agriculture said it had achieved the establishment of favorable protective rules for the European market when updating the trade agreement. Among them, in particular, the preservation of the system of entry prices for imports of fruits and vegetables from Ukraine; duty-free import of sensitive goods such as sugar, poultry and eggs is limited by tariff quotas. For sugar, poultry and eggs, the principle of reciprocity in trade will be applied: the quotas granted to the EU for exports to the Ukrainian market will increase to a level not lower than the quotas granted to Ukraine.

In addition, a bilateral safeguard clause will be introduced, allowing for the temporary withdrawal of tariff preferences granted under the agreement. According to Poland's requirements, this clause can also be activated in the event of a disruption of the market at the level of an individual member state.

Ukraine will also be granted additional privileges to adapt Ukrainian legislation – within three years – to EU rules on pesticide residues and animal welfare.

The ministry said the updated agreement also provides for partial liberalization of exports of goods from the EU to the Ukrainian market, in particular dairy products, which are important for Polish exports.

Imports of goods from Ukraine will continue to be subject to compliance with EU food safety requirements and will be subject to control by the relevant inspections and services of the EU Member States.

"The new quotas and volumes established in connection with the entry into force of the trade agreement between Ukraine and the EU apply to imports of goods to the entire EU territory, while Poland still has an indefinite ban on imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine. In connection with false information, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy confirms that the new agreement does not change the above-mentioned rules," the Polish Ministry of Agriculture said.

Tags: #agricultural #products

MORE ABOUT

20:15 27.10.2025
Facilities of sauce manufacturer Vognyar suffered from shelling

Facilities of sauce manufacturer Vognyar suffered from shelling

19:36 20.10.2025
Agricultural output falls 14% in Jan-Sept 2025 – statistics

Agricultural output falls 14% in Jan-Sept 2025 – statistics

14:47 20.10.2025
Walmart considering more Ukrainian goods for its stores

Walmart considering more Ukrainian goods for its stores

20:01 14.10.2025
Ukraine, EU decide to cut tariffs, raise export quotas for agricultural products

Ukraine, EU decide to cut tariffs, raise export quotas for agricultural products

19:32 10.10.2025
Ukraine increases petroleum imports by 3% in 9M

Ukraine increases petroleum imports by 3% in 9M

16:29 27.08.2025
Registration of individual entrepreneurs in agro sector in H2 2025 up by 52%, agro companies remains at last year's level - study

Registration of individual entrepreneurs in agro sector in H2 2025 up by 52%, agro companies remains at last year's level - study

16:56 26.08.2025
Council of EU's approving increased quotas for export of sensitive agro products from Ukraine expected in Sept

Council of EU's approving increased quotas for export of sensitive agro products from Ukraine expected in Sept

14:23 26.08.2025
Ministry of Economy begins final preparations for official EU screening in agriculture

Ministry of Economy begins final preparations for official EU screening in agriculture

20:46 08.05.2025
Ukrainian fertilizer producers discuss import control, opportunities for increasing exports

Ukrainian fertilizer producers discuss import control, opportunities for increasing exports

16:57 02.05.2025
Manufacturers of 25 more products to join localization policy – MP

Manufacturers of 25 more products to join localization policy – MP

HOT NEWS

Updated Ukraine-EU trade agreement enters into force

Of EUR 25 mln of support for Ukraine's energy system EUR 5 mln for gas imports – Dutch Foreign Minister

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

National Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.1% to 1.9%, in 2026 from 2.3% to 2%

LATEST

EBRD to provide Lviv Bank with EUR-40-mln-equivalent-hryvnia loan, guarantees for EUR 31.5 mln

Updated Ukraine-EU trade agreement enters into force

Ukrainian wheat prices rise as exporters ramp up demand, farmers expect further increases – analysts

Volume of loans issued under Ukrainian portfolio state guarantee program down 15% in Sept, number of loans up 1.6%

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts 11.9% increase in H1 2025 net loss

Defence City residents exempted from property, land tax until 2036 or Ukraine's EU accession – State Tax Service

Of EUR 25 mln of support for Ukraine's energy system EUR 5 mln for gas imports – Dutch Foreign Minister

Food4Impact fund with EUR 150 mln budget established in Ukraine to finance agribusiness

Tax Service to be able to track EUR 2,000 preferential sales limit on all digital platforms – Hetmantsev

Ukrenergo aims to boost interconnector capacity and electricity imports

AD
AD