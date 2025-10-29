Poland not to lift unilateral ban on import of sensitive agricultural products from Ukraine – official statement

Poland will not lift the indefinite ban on the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine in view of the entry into force of the updated trade agreement between the European Union and Ukraine, the Polish Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said.

"The new agreement does not contain all the provisions proposed by Poland, which should minimize the potential negative impact of Ukrainian imports on Polish agriculture," the ministry said on the official website.

The Polish Ministry of Agriculture said it had achieved the establishment of favorable protective rules for the European market when updating the trade agreement. Among them, in particular, the preservation of the system of entry prices for imports of fruits and vegetables from Ukraine; duty-free import of sensitive goods such as sugar, poultry and eggs is limited by tariff quotas. For sugar, poultry and eggs, the principle of reciprocity in trade will be applied: the quotas granted to the EU for exports to the Ukrainian market will increase to a level not lower than the quotas granted to Ukraine.

In addition, a bilateral safeguard clause will be introduced, allowing for the temporary withdrawal of tariff preferences granted under the agreement. According to Poland's requirements, this clause can also be activated in the event of a disruption of the market at the level of an individual member state.

Ukraine will also be granted additional privileges to adapt Ukrainian legislation – within three years – to EU rules on pesticide residues and animal welfare.

The ministry said the updated agreement also provides for partial liberalization of exports of goods from the EU to the Ukrainian market, in particular dairy products, which are important for Polish exports.

Imports of goods from Ukraine will continue to be subject to compliance with EU food safety requirements and will be subject to control by the relevant inspections and services of the EU Member States.

"The new quotas and volumes established in connection with the entry into force of the trade agreement between Ukraine and the EU apply to imports of goods to the entire EU territory, while Poland still has an indefinite ban on imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine. In connection with false information, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy confirms that the new agreement does not change the above-mentioned rules," the Polish Ministry of Agriculture said.