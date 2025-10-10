Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:32 10.10.2025

Ukraine increases petroleum imports by 3% in 9M

1 min read
Ukraine increases petroleum imports by 3% in 9M

Ukraine increased its imports of petroleum products by 3% (166,823 tonnes) year-on-year to 5,665,761 tonnes in January–September 2025.

According to data from the State Customs Service, the value of imported petroleum products totaled $4.566 billion, down 11.1% from $5.134 billion during the same period in 2024.

Fuel worth $695.185 million (15.22% of the total) was imported from Poland, $595.812 million (13.05%) from Greece, and $569.152 million (12.46%) from Lithuania, while supplies from other countries amounted to $2.706 billion (59.26%).

As reported, Ukraine imported 7,562,556 tonnes of petroleum products in 2024, 1.1% less than in 2023 (7,646,537 tonnes).

