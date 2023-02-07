Facts

14:28 07.02.2023

Klymenko: After air crash in Brovary, Interior Ministry completely revises security system

2 min read
The security system in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has been completely revised after a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, when the leadership of the ministry died, acting Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"The security system has been completely revised. Helicopters of the class that crashed in Brovary are currently all at the airfields, the relevant specialists are working. We are completely checking all the helicopters that were in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said at the telethon.

According to Klymenko, this process will drag on, perhaps for a month or two, until it is established, together with foreign experts, that these helicopters are safe.

As the head of the department said, the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are currently prohibited from traveling by helicopter, only by road, until the investigation is completed and the causes of the crash are finally known.

As reported, on January 18 in the morning in Brovary, near a kindergarten, a State Emergency Service helicopter crashed, carrying nine people, including the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A total of 14 people were killed, including everyone in the helicopter and five people on the ground, including one child. Some 25 people were injured, some 11 of them children.

Tags: #klymenko #brovary

