Facts

17:51 01.03.2023

First results of investigation into Brovary helicopter crash to be ready in a month – Klymenko

2 min read
First results of investigation into Brovary helicopter crash to be ready in a month – Klymenko

Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said that the first results of the investigation into the helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, in which the previous leadership of the ministry was killed, would be published at the end of March or at the beginning of April of this year.

"I think in around a month or month and a half," he said, answering a relevant question during an interview recorded on February 21 and shown on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

"As soon as all the examinations are completed, which we conducted partially with our colleagues from France, from AirBus, as soon as all the investigations in our country are completed, then we will have a general picture which the prosecutors and representatives of the SBI [State Bureau of Investigations] and SBU [Security Service of Ukraine], who are also involved in the investigation, will be able to convey the results to the general public," the minister said.

As reported, on January 18, 2023, in Brovary, near a kindergarten, a State Emergency Service helicopter crashed, carrying nine people, including the leadership of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine.

A total of 14 people were killed, including everyone on board of the helicopter and five people on the ground, including one child. Some 25 people were injured, including 11 children.

The Cabinet of Ministers rescheduled the final date of submitting a report on the investigation into the case from February 18 to March 31.

Tags: #investigation #brovary

MORE ABOUT

14:28 07.02.2023
Klymenko: After air crash in Brovary, Interior Ministry completely revises security system

Klymenko: After air crash in Brovary, Interior Ministry completely revises security system

15:20 01.02.2023
Examinations on Brovary helicopter crash case is in progress, versions remain unchanged – Klymenko

Examinations on Brovary helicopter crash case is in progress, versions remain unchanged – Klymenko

15:22 21.01.2023
Ceremony of farewell to Brovary helicopter crash victims takes place in Kyiv

Ceremony of farewell to Brovary helicopter crash victims takes place in Kyiv

12:45 19.01.2023
Six victims receiving burns in helicopter crash in Brovary are preparing to be sent for treatment abroad

Six victims receiving burns in helicopter crash in Brovary are preparing to be sent for treatment abroad

09:18 19.01.2023
Zelensky on Brovary tragedy: As soon as clear facts about cause of disaster established, we to provide info

Zelensky on Brovary tragedy: As soon as clear facts about cause of disaster established, we to provide info

19:30 18.01.2023
Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

18:05 18.01.2023
SBU: Investigation considering several versions of helicopter crash in Brovary

SBU: Investigation considering several versions of helicopter crash in Brovary

17:57 18.01.2023
Emergency Service: According to updated info, there are 14 dead, incl one child as aresult of helicopter crash in Brovary

Emergency Service: According to updated info, there are 14 dead, incl one child as aresult of helicopter crash in Brovary

17:03 18.01.2023
Red Cross volunteers working at crash site in Brovary

Red Cross volunteers working at crash site in Brovary

13:46 18.01.2023
Number of injured as result of Brovary helicopter crash rises to 30 people – K.Tymoshenko

Number of injured as result of Brovary helicopter crash rises to 30 people – K.Tymoshenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Court sentences ex-head of Boryspil Airport to five years in prison

Ukraine's MFA on Russia's statement on Kyiv's preparation of 'provocation using radioactive substances:' Russians often accuse others of what they themselves planning

Kuleba: Ukraine defeats Putin's winter terror; piece of advice to Russia – choke on your gas and your rockets

USA finds no evidence yet of fraud in aid allocated to Ukraine – Pentagon

AFU repel more than 85 enemy attacks in five directions in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

Romania going to build pontoon bridge across Prut to increase grain supplies from Ukraine

Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

Some 30% of Ukraine's territory, incl. temporarily occupied areas, mined – Klymenko

Court sentences ex-head of Boryspil Airport to five years in prison

Blinken: There are positive elements in China's proposals for settlement in Ukraine

Provocations on border with Moldova possible, no critical threat for now – South Command

Air raid warning issued in Kyiv due to enemy UAV, it was shot down – municipal authorities

Zelenskyy on 80th anniversary of Koriukivka massacre: We to create security architecture not to allow evil to repeat

Russia reinforces narratives about allegedly inexpediency of continuing work of 'grain corridor' in current format – MFA Ambassador-at-Large

Russians want to hold fake elections in Zaporizhia region, as they hold pseudo-referendum - Melitopol mayor

AD
AD
AD
AD