First results of investigation into Brovary helicopter crash to be ready in a month – Klymenko

Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said that the first results of the investigation into the helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, in which the previous leadership of the ministry was killed, would be published at the end of March or at the beginning of April of this year.

"I think in around a month or month and a half," he said, answering a relevant question during an interview recorded on February 21 and shown on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

"As soon as all the examinations are completed, which we conducted partially with our colleagues from France, from AirBus, as soon as all the investigations in our country are completed, then we will have a general picture which the prosecutors and representatives of the SBI [State Bureau of Investigations] and SBU [Security Service of Ukraine], who are also involved in the investigation, will be able to convey the results to the general public," the minister said.

As reported, on January 18, 2023, in Brovary, near a kindergarten, a State Emergency Service helicopter crashed, carrying nine people, including the leadership of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine.

A total of 14 people were killed, including everyone on board of the helicopter and five people on the ground, including one child. Some 25 people were injured, including 11 children.

The Cabinet of Ministers rescheduled the final date of submitting a report on the investigation into the case from February 18 to March 31.