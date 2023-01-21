Ceremony of farewell to Brovary helicopter crash victims takes place in Kyiv

A ceremony of farewell to victims of a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, took place at the Ukrainian House in Kyiv on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, the heads of the parliament and the government, Ukrainian politicians, diplomats, chiefs of the security forces and departments of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

The ceremony started after 11:00 as soon as the bodies of the deceased in the closed coffins were brought to the Ukrainian House, where relatives and colleagues of the deceased, as well as journalists had gathered.

The ceremony with the participation of the country's leadership was conducted in a restrained manner, accompanies by funeral music with a large number of flowers, without speeches and only with a brief biographic information about the deceased.