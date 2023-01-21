Facts

15:22 21.01.2023

Ceremony of farewell to Brovary helicopter crash victims takes place in Kyiv

1 min read
Ceremony of farewell to Brovary helicopter crash victims takes place in Kyiv

A ceremony of farewell to victims of a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, took place at the Ukrainian House in Kyiv on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, the heads of the parliament and the government, Ukrainian politicians, diplomats, chiefs of the security forces and departments of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

The ceremony started after 11:00 as soon as the bodies of the deceased in the closed coffins were brought to the Ukrainian House, where relatives and colleagues of the deceased, as well as journalists had gathered.

The ceremony with the participation of the country's leadership was conducted in a restrained manner, accompanies by funeral music with a large number of flowers, without speeches and only with a brief biographic information about the deceased.

Tags: #brovary

MORE ABOUT

12:45 19.01.2023
Six victims receiving burns in helicopter crash in Brovary are preparing to be sent for treatment abroad

Six victims receiving burns in helicopter crash in Brovary are preparing to be sent for treatment abroad

09:18 19.01.2023
Zelensky on Brovary tragedy: As soon as clear facts about cause of disaster established, we to provide info

Zelensky on Brovary tragedy: As soon as clear facts about cause of disaster established, we to provide info

19:30 18.01.2023
Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

18:05 18.01.2023
SBU: Investigation considering several versions of helicopter crash in Brovary

SBU: Investigation considering several versions of helicopter crash in Brovary

17:57 18.01.2023
Emergency Service: According to updated info, there are 14 dead, incl one child as aresult of helicopter crash in Brovary

Emergency Service: According to updated info, there are 14 dead, incl one child as aresult of helicopter crash in Brovary

17:03 18.01.2023
Red Cross volunteers working at crash site in Brovary

Red Cross volunteers working at crash site in Brovary

13:46 18.01.2023
Number of injured as result of Brovary helicopter crash rises to 30 people – K.Tymoshenko

Number of injured as result of Brovary helicopter crash rises to 30 people – K.Tymoshenko

13:08 18.01.2023
Helicopter crash in Brovary kills 16 people, including three children – National Police

Helicopter crash in Brovary kills 16 people, including three children – National Police

12:42 18.01.2023
As result of Brovary deadly helicopter crash at kindergarten building, windows in apartment building, three cars damaged – Emergency Service

As result of Brovary deadly helicopter crash at kindergarten building, windows in apartment building, three cars damaged – Emergency Service

12:07 18.01.2023
Rescuers clearing rubble at site of Brovary helicopter crash, ceilings fell in one of kindergarten's sections – K.Tymoshenko

Rescuers clearing rubble at site of Brovary helicopter crash, ceilings fell in one of kindergarten's sections – K.Tymoshenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine satisfied with Ramstein results, not all assistance was voiced in public – Reznikov

Ukrainian defenders restrict Russian reconnaissance group's infiltration attempt in Sumy region

Zelensky, Erdogan in favor of extending grain agreement, expanding it to other ports of Ukraine

Germany to supply Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 1 bln

Rada proposed to call on world community to recognize Russia's actions towards Ukrainians as genocide

LATEST

Five Kalibr missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

Ukraine satisfied with Ramstein results, not all assistance was voiced in public – Reznikov

Czech Republic denies reports about alleged supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

FMs of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now

Ukrainian defenders restrict Russian reconnaissance group's infiltration attempt in Sumy region

AFU repel enemy attacks near 13 settlements in Luhansk, Donetsk regions in past 24 hours

Biden on Leopard 2: Ukraine to receive all help it needs to fight against Russian troops

U.S. to impose sanctions against Wagner PMC next week – White House

Reznikov on Ramstein 8: Ukrainian army to receive more weapons, evil to be defeated

Pentagon Chief calls on NATO allies not to dwell on topic of providing Ukraine with tanks of certain type

AD
AD
AD
AD