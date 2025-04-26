Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:04 26.04.2025

Today marks anniversary of Chornobyl disaster

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/41863

Today marks 39 years since the Chornobyl disaster.

"April 26, 1986 forever left a mark in the heart of every Ukrainian. Today we honor those who were the first to rush into the fire and radiation. Those who saved the world," said Andriy Danyk, head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"But even after a decade, the danger has not disappeared. Russian troops completely ignore the tragic experience of past years and are trying to attack the exclusion zone and seize the Chornobyl nuclear power plant facilities. The Zaporizhia NPP has been held hostage for two years and the world is living in anticipation of the worst," the post on the State Emergency Service Telegram channel says.

