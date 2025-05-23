Over 450 MW of additional generation installed in Ukraine thanks to UNDP assistance

Thanks to the assistance of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), additional electricity generation with a total capacity of over 450 MW has been installed in Ukraine, in particular, in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions, reported the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine with reference to Deputy Minister Roman Andarak on Telegram on Friday.

"Thanks to a strong partnership with UNDP and contributions from nine donor countries, Ukraine was able to secure and deliver energy equipment with a total capacity of over 450 MW. This support is already yielding tangible results – it has allowed millions of Ukrainians to regain access to heat, electricity and water," he said during a meeting of the UNDP Ukraine Green Energy Recovery Program Supervisory Board.

Andarak added that the Russian Federation continues to attack Ukrainian facilities, which is why the need for equipment and assistance from partners remains relevant.

Among the key needs of the energy sector are active and passive protection devices, high-voltage equipment, equipment for distributed generation and backup power, and energy storage.