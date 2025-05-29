UNDP hands over 16 DeepTrekker underwater drones to Ukrainian rescuers

The ceremony of handing over 16 DeepTrekker underwater mine-clearing drones, which were purchased under the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), to rescuers took place in Cherkasy region, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported on Thursday.

"As part of the event, UNDP partners officially handed over to rescuers a certificate for 16 modern unmanned underwater systems (UUS) - remotely operated vehicles (ROV) that can dive to a depth of 300 meters and operate even in low visibility conditions. Their use will allow rescuers to identify explosive objects at a safe distance, which significantly reduces the risk to personnel," the department's website said.

In addition, 32 divers of the State Emergency Service from all regions of Ukraine completed a training course on operating underwater drones, working with modern equipment and algorithms for actions in case of detection of explosive objects.

The events were attended by Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksiy Mihrin, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Ihor Bezkaravainy, representatives of the Main Directorate for Mine Action of the Ministry of Defense, Cherkasy Regional Mine Action Service, representatives for cooperation in humanitarian issues of the French Embassy in Ukraine, as well as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).