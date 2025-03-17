Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

18:34 17.03.2025

Butter exports to grow by third in March due to low purchasing power of Ukrainians - analysts

1 min read
Butter exports to grow by third in March due to low purchasing power of Ukrainians - analysts

The volume of butter production in Ukraine has increased, but its consumption in the country has significantly decreased, since retail prices for butter still remain very high, and chains have not yet launched mass promotional mechanisms, the industry information and analytical agency Infagro reported.

"Since only 82% of butter can be sold to Europe, sellers of Selianske butter do not yet have the opportunity to support the price through exports. External sales of such butter are limited to relatively small supplies to Moldova and Kazakhstan. Knowing the situation on the domestic market of Ukraine, importers from these countries are in no hurry to pay dearly for Ukrainian goods, because due to the fact that demand on the domestic market remains weak, some Ukrainian producers have to make significant price concessions," analysts said.

According to them, in February 2025, compared to January, external sales of butter increased by a third.

"In March, butter exports may increase to record monthly figures since 2022," the industry agency predicts.

Tags: #exports #butter

MORE ABOUT

13:44 05.02.2025
Zelenskyy instructs to regulate imbalance of exports, imports at NSDC meeting

Zelenskyy instructs to regulate imbalance of exports, imports at NSDC meeting

09:34 03.02.2025
Ukraine's IT exports in 2024 decrease by 4.2% – NBU data

Ukraine's IT exports in 2024 decrease by 4.2% – NBU data

15:29 27.01.2025
Ukrtsukor announces TOP-5 sugar producers of Ukraine in 2024 season

Ukrtsukor announces TOP-5 sugar producers of Ukraine in 2024 season

14:47 14.01.2025
Shmyhal: Ukraine exports 6% more goods to EU in 2024, intends to maintain conditions of access to its market in 2025

Shmyhal: Ukraine exports 6% more goods to EU in 2024, intends to maintain conditions of access to its market in 2025

15:47 12.08.2024
Ukraine exports almost 5 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2024/2025 MY

Ukraine exports almost 5 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2024/2025 MY

20:46 06.09.2023
EC seeking solution for Ukrainian grain exports to be acceptable to Kyiv, EU countries - EC Vice-President

EC seeking solution for Ukrainian grain exports to be acceptable to Kyiv, EU countries - EC Vice-President

20:45 17.08.2023
EU declines to speculate on whether restrictions on Ukrainian agrifood exports could be extended after Sept 15

EU declines to speculate on whether restrictions on Ukrainian agrifood exports could be extended after Sept 15

17:51 24.07.2023
Ukraine asks to subsidize transit of agricultural products to distant ports within 30 EUR/tonne – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine asks to subsidize transit of agricultural products to distant ports within 30 EUR/tonne – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

17:51 19.07.2023
Ukraine may apply reciprocal measures to extended EU restrictions on agricultural exports after Sept 15 - Svyrydenko

Ukraine may apply reciprocal measures to extended EU restrictions on agricultural exports after Sept 15 - Svyrydenko

13:59 24.05.2023
Ukraine exports grain, quality of which checked by govt agencies and surveyors – UGA

Ukraine exports grain, quality of which checked by govt agencies and surveyors – UGA

HOT NEWS

Secretary of Council for Entrepreneurship Support to be advisor to President's Office head, Oschadbank board Dpty Chairman Katsion

Stock Market Commission's chairman insists on IPO, SPO, circulation of securities of Ukrainian companies fully or partially in Ukraine

Ukrainian stocks surge Wed morning following Ukraine-U.S. talks in Jeddah

Finance Ministry raises market govt loan bond rates by 0.5 pp following 1 pp increase in accounting rate

Naftogaz and ORLEN agree on supply of 100 mcm of LNG as part of broad cooperation in this area

LATEST

Increase in NBU discount rate by 1 pp backed by 7 out of 11 Monetary Policy Committee members, four back 0.5 pp

Secretary of Council for Entrepreneurship Support to be advisor to President's Office head, Oschadbank board Dpty Chairman Katsion

Growth of capital investment in Ukraine was 35% in 2024 – statistics

Stock Market Commission's chairman insists on IPO, SPO, circulation of securities of Ukrainian companies fully or partially in Ukraine

MODUS X preparing to work on European market, allows entry into other markets – CEO

Since beginning of 2024/2025 MY, Ukraine exports over 31 mln tonnes of grain – Agrarian Ministry

Canada contributes CAD 70 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Energy Community

Ukraine's Stock Market Commission presents virtual asset taxation framework to finance committee of Ukraine's Parliament

Shmyhal, Austrian FM discuss aid to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, economic cooperation between two countries

Some 30 projects within NEFCO Green Recovery Program for Ukraine completed

AD