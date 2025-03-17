Butter exports to grow by third in March due to low purchasing power of Ukrainians - analysts

The volume of butter production in Ukraine has increased, but its consumption in the country has significantly decreased, since retail prices for butter still remain very high, and chains have not yet launched mass promotional mechanisms, the industry information and analytical agency Infagro reported.

"Since only 82% of butter can be sold to Europe, sellers of Selianske butter do not yet have the opportunity to support the price through exports. External sales of such butter are limited to relatively small supplies to Moldova and Kazakhstan. Knowing the situation on the domestic market of Ukraine, importers from these countries are in no hurry to pay dearly for Ukrainian goods, because due to the fact that demand on the domestic market remains weak, some Ukrainian producers have to make significant price concessions," analysts said.

According to them, in February 2025, compared to January, external sales of butter increased by a third.

"In March, butter exports may increase to record monthly figures since 2022," the industry agency predicts.