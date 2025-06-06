Agrarian Ministry won't restrict oilseed exports to load processing enterprises - Agrarian Minister

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is not currently considering any applications for duties or restrictions on oilseed exports, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval emphasized during a parliamentary session on Friday.

The minister noted that the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food constantly analyzes the economic situation in the country regarding the agricultural sector, and also, together with state institutions, works out and models possible scenarios for the development of the domestic agro-industrial complex.

"No applications for duties or any export restrictions have been received from the Ministry of Agrarian Policy," Koval assured.

According to him, the situation with investments in processing capacities in the country is currently very good.

The minister emphasized that as of 2025, the Ukrainian agricultural sector has 22 million tonnes of oilseed processing capacity - this includes sunflower, rapeseed and soybean. The main raw material for processing is currently sunflower, about 97% of which is processed, and only 3% is exported as raw material.

"We expect an average harvest (of oilseeds) of 12-14 million tonnes. That is, we actually have a shortage of raw materials for processing plants," Koval admitted.

He drew attention to the fact that the problem of the surplus of processing capacity in Ukraine can be solved by expanding processing with other types of raw materials.

"As part of the analysis, we clearly see that crops for processing, for example, soybeans - 6 million tonnes, rapeseed - 3.6 million tonnes. This is in order to reload our factories," the minister summed up and added that the Ministry of Agrarian Policy does not set itself the goal of farmers suffering, and is looking for ways out of the situation.