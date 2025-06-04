Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:48 04.06.2025

Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY reach almost 16 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY reach almost 16 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

As of June 4, Ukraine had exported 38.505 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops since the beginning of the 2024-2025 marketing year (July-June), of which 202,000 tonnes were shipped this month, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported, citing data from the State Customs Service.

According to the report, as of June 7 last year, the total shipment figure was 47.734 million tonnes, including 802,000 tonnes in June.

At the same time, in terms of crops, since the beginning of the current season, wheat has been exported in the amount of 14.906 million tonnes (in June – 43,000 tonnes), barley - 2.305 million tonnes (there was no export), rye – 10,800 tonnes (0), corn - 20.728 million tonnes (158,000 tonnes).

The total export of Ukrainian flour since the beginning of the season as of June 4 is estimated at 65,400 tonnes (in June - 400 tonnes), including wheat – 61,000 tonnes (400 tonnes).

