Economy
18:20 09.06.2025

For first time, Ukraine exhausts quota forbioethanol supplies to EU in 2024, 62% of supplies provided by private producers – Yuzhanina

Ukraine exported 99,300 tonnes of bioethanol in 2024, with 62% of these exports provided by private producers, and the share of three private bioethanol plants was 38,100 tonnes or 38% of export supplies, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Nina Yuzhanina said on Telegram.

She said that out of 17 bioethanol plants operating in Ukraine, the production capacity of which is over 420,000 tonnes per year, 12 have been privatized in recent years.

According to her, the key factors for the development of bioethanol production in Ukraine were the replacement of Russian methanol with Ukrainian bioethanol by oil and gas companies; the supply of consolidated batches of bioethanol to the EU market (minimum 10,000 tonnes); the logistical features of bioethanol exports by fuel trucks to EU refineries with the return delivery of gasoline to Ukraine; the abolition of quotas for bioethanol exports to the EU (as of today, the quota of 100,000 tonnes of ethyl alcohol per year has already been restored) and the introduction of the mandatory addition of 5% bioethanol to gasoline in Ukraine.

The MP also criticized the government for failing to protect external markets for one of the most promising sectors of Ukraine's processing industry.

As reported, the European Commission has approved the volume of quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products, which will be valid from June 6 until the end of 2025 within the framework of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Areas Agreement. According to the document published on the EU website, by the end of 2025, Ukraine will be able to supply to the EU market within the framework of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Areas in the regime of seven out of 12 months of the year (7/12) wheat, flour and meslin some 583,330 tonnes, corn some 379,167 tonnes, barley some 204,167 tonnes, poultry meat some 52,511 tonnes, beef some 7,000 tonnes, eggs some 3,500 tonnes, milk and cream some 5,833 tonnes, powdered milk some 2,917 tonnes, butter some 1,750 tonnes.

