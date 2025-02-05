Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:44 05.02.2025

Zelenskyy instructs to regulate imbalance of exports, imports at NSDC meeting

2 min read
Zelenskyy instructs to regulate imbalance of exports, imports at NSDC meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to regulate the imbalance of imports and exports at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), the president's website reported on Wednesday.

"We should create significantly more opportunities for production in Ukraine, to support all forms of economic activity in Ukraine. Just as we are already initiating foreign investment in weapons production, officials should work in other industries as well," the head of state emphasized.

According to a video published by the president on the Telegram channel, new chairman of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko drew attention to the government's satisfaction with the provision of exports of agricultural products during the meeting.

Kravchenko noted that in January 2025, the State Tax Service blocked 284 tax invoices worth almost UAH 2 billion. In general, this concerned those who did not have confirmation of the origin of the grain, land bank, or yield.

"With such actions, we blocked the illegal withdrawal of funds from our state and blocked tax evasion. But this government decision to implement export security also provided an opportunity to return foreign exchange earnings very quickly, and return it 100%," he explained.

According to the head of the State Tax Service, to date, the service has almost returned more than 80% of foreign exchange earnings, and in monetary terms, the amount was UAH 73 billion.

As reported by the State Customs Service, Ukrainian exports in January-December 2024 increased by 15.5% compared to 2023 - to $ 41.6 billion, while imports increased by 11.3% - from $ 63.5 billion to $ 70.7 billion.

Taxable imports amounted to $57.4 billion, which is 81% of the total volume of imported goods. The tax burden per 1 kg of taxable imports in 2024 was $0.51/kg, which is 5% more than in 2023. 

Tags: #imports #exports

MORE ABOUT

15:38 13.05.2025
Grain exports from Odesa ports exceed pre-war levels – Odesa administration

Grain exports from Odesa ports exceed pre-war levels – Odesa administration

18:57 02.05.2025
Grain exports since start of 2024/2025 MY lag behind last year's by 6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Grain exports since start of 2024/2025 MY lag behind last year's by 6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

14:38 04.04.2025
Agricultural exports account for over 50% of all Ukrainian exports - Shmyhal

Agricultural exports account for over 50% of all Ukrainian exports - Shmyhal

18:34 17.03.2025
Butter exports to grow by third in March due to low purchasing power of Ukrainians - analysts

Butter exports to grow by third in March due to low purchasing power of Ukrainians - analysts

09:34 03.02.2025
Ukraine's IT exports in 2024 decrease by 4.2% – NBU data

Ukraine's IT exports in 2024 decrease by 4.2% – NBU data

15:29 27.01.2025
Ukrtsukor announces TOP-5 sugar producers of Ukraine in 2024 season

Ukrtsukor announces TOP-5 sugar producers of Ukraine in 2024 season

14:47 14.01.2025
Shmyhal: Ukraine exports 6% more goods to EU in 2024, intends to maintain conditions of access to its market in 2025

Shmyhal: Ukraine exports 6% more goods to EU in 2024, intends to maintain conditions of access to its market in 2025

20:16 15.10.2024
Energy Community points to lack of connection between Ukrenergo certification and electricity imports

Energy Community points to lack of connection between Ukrenergo certification and electricity imports

15:46 16.09.2024
Ukrnafta imports Euro-5 gasoline and diesel fuel from Europe and Asia

Ukrnafta imports Euro-5 gasoline and diesel fuel from Europe and Asia

15:47 12.08.2024
Ukraine exports almost 5 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2024/2025 MY

Ukraine exports almost 5 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2024/2025 MY

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Court grants Poroshenko's motion to request grounds for imposing sanctions against him

Ukroboronprom to create joint venture with Rheinmetall for production of artillery ammunition

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

Sybiha calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in dialogue with Russia so that Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place

Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

AD
AD