Zelenskyy instructs to regulate imbalance of exports, imports at NSDC meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to regulate the imbalance of imports and exports at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), the president's website reported on Wednesday.

"We should create significantly more opportunities for production in Ukraine, to support all forms of economic activity in Ukraine. Just as we are already initiating foreign investment in weapons production, officials should work in other industries as well," the head of state emphasized.

According to a video published by the president on the Telegram channel, new chairman of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko drew attention to the government's satisfaction with the provision of exports of agricultural products during the meeting.

Kravchenko noted that in January 2025, the State Tax Service blocked 284 tax invoices worth almost UAH 2 billion. In general, this concerned those who did not have confirmation of the origin of the grain, land bank, or yield.

"With such actions, we blocked the illegal withdrawal of funds from our state and blocked tax evasion. But this government decision to implement export security also provided an opportunity to return foreign exchange earnings very quickly, and return it 100%," he explained.

According to the head of the State Tax Service, to date, the service has almost returned more than 80% of foreign exchange earnings, and in monetary terms, the amount was UAH 73 billion.

As reported by the State Customs Service, Ukrainian exports in January-December 2024 increased by 15.5% compared to 2023 - to $ 41.6 billion, while imports increased by 11.3% - from $ 63.5 billion to $ 70.7 billion.

Taxable imports amounted to $57.4 billion, which is 81% of the total volume of imported goods. The tax burden per 1 kg of taxable imports in 2024 was $0.51/kg, which is 5% more than in 2023.