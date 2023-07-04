Telecom

20:34 04.07.2023

Allo opens two new stores in Q2 2023, restores operation of five more

Allo opens two new stores in Q2 2023, restores operation of five more

In the second quarter of 2023, the Allo national marketplace network restored the operation of five stores and opened two new ones, including a pilot outlet of the new Allo Express format, the company's press service has reported.

"We continue developing the Allo network and reopen temporarily closed or damaged stores. Also, Allo has a new Allo Express store format – a pick-up point with the sale of the necessary accessories. During one month, our first point has been showing good results. Preparatory work continues to open the second ALLO Express in Kyiv," Mykola Astapov, director of development and formats of the Allo company, is quoted in the press release.

As reported, on April 11, a new Allo appeared in Novoyavorivsk in Lviv region. The company plans to expand it. On June 1, in Sofiyivska Borschahivka, Kyiv region, the Allo Express pick-up point began to work.

During the second quarter, the flagship Allo MAX in Kharkiv and Odesa, which suffered last year from Russian missile strikes, reopened.

The store in Kharkiv and Dnipro has also reopened. In Poltava region, repair work was carried out to update the facade of a store in Horishni Plavni.

In June, repair work began in Cherkasy region, the Allo in Smila store will be reformatted.

ALLO LLC was founded in 1998. As of July 3, the group's network included 294 showrooms under the ALLO Max and ALLO brands, Mi stores and stores under the brands of telecom operators.

According to the opendatabot resource, the participants of ALLO LLC are PE Dniproinvest 2016 (95.19%), Dmytro Derevytsky (3.6%), Maksym Raskin (1.21%). The ultimate beneficiary is Derevytsky.

