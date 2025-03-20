Interfax-Ukraine

Telecom

21:01 20.03.2025

Kyivstar supervisory board approves deal to acquire Uklon for UAH 7.25 bln

2 min read
Kyivstar supervisory board approves deal to acquire Uklon for UAH 7.25 bln

The largest mobile operator Kyivstar at a meeting of the Supervisory Board on March 18 approved the decision to acquire 97% of the online taxi service Uklon for UAH 7.25 billion.

As noted in the SMIDA information disclosure system, the decision was unanimously adopted by all board members.

On March 18, 2025, PrJSC Kyivstar, in accordance with Article 106 of the Law On Joint-Stock Companies and the Issuer's Charter, made a decision to conclude a significant transaction – a purchase and sale agreement for 97% of shares in Tech Uklon LLC, Uklon Corporate LLC and Uklon Ltd.

Sellers are Dmytro Dubrovsky, Viktoriia Dubrovska, Vitaliy Diatlenko and Serhiy Smus. Buyers are PrJSC Kyivstar and its CEO Oleksandr Komarov. Guarantor of the company is VEON Amsterdam B.V.

The market value of the property or services that are the subject of the transaction is determined under the legislation at UAH 7.25 billion. The value of the issuer's assets according to the latest annual financial statements is UAH 66.44 billion. The ratio of the market value of the property or services that are the subject of the transaction to the value of the issuer's assets according to the latest annual financial statements is 10.9114133504047%.

Earlier, Kyivstar announced the signing of an agreement to purchase 97% of the online taxi service Uklon, which it plans to launch into new markets with the help of the parent company VEON. Its amount will be $155.2 million, and the deal is scheduled to close in April 2025.

Tags: #purchase #uklon #kyivstar

MORE ABOUT

11:23 20.03.2025
Kyivstar increases revenue by 11% in 2024, boosting capex by 60.7%

Kyivstar increases revenue by 11% in 2024, boosting capex by 60.7%

10:21 20.03.2025
Kyivstar announces purchase of 97% of Uklon, plans to close deal in April

Kyivstar announces purchase of 97% of Uklon, plans to close deal in April

15:43 19.03.2025
Electronic Communication Commission issues unique network code 707 to Kyivstar for Direct-to-Cell technology

Electronic Communication Commission issues unique network code 707 to Kyivstar for Direct-to-Cell technology

16:48 18.03.2025
VEON, Cohen Circle sign deal to list Kyivstar on Nasdaq

VEON, Cohen Circle sign deal to list Kyivstar on Nasdaq

19:48 27.02.2025
Kyivstar had best network coverage, highest mobile communication speed in H2 2024

Kyivstar had best network coverage, highest mobile communication speed in H2 2024

19:43 26.02.2025
Ukraine's National Bank denies granting approval for the acquisition of BTA Bank

Ukraine's National Bank denies granting approval for the acquisition of BTA Bank

20:32 21.02.2025
Number of Kyivstar subscribers in roaming reaches 2.9 mln in 2024

Number of Kyivstar subscribers in roaming reaches 2.9 mln in 2024

17:56 21.02.2025
Kyivstar submits second request to Ukraine's Anti-Monopoly Committee for approval to acquire online pharmacy service Tabletki.ua

Kyivstar submits second request to Ukraine's Anti-Monopoly Committee for approval to acquire online pharmacy service Tabletki.ua

11:07 06.02.2025
Kyivstar to increase network resilience to 10 hours of operation without power by mid-2025

Kyivstar to increase network resilience to 10 hours of operation without power by mid-2025

20:22 05.02.2025
Kyivstar shares to be placed on NASDAQ in Q3 - Komarov

Kyivstar shares to be placed on NASDAQ in Q3 - Komarov

HOT NEWS

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court lifts freeze on Kyivstar corporate rights

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

Ukrainian govt transfers gambling regulatory authority to Ministry of Digital Transformation

AFU, GUR cyber experts conduct large-scale operation against Russian fuel and energy sector – sources

Three major mobile operators in Ukraine launch VoLTE, VoWiFi services

Ukraine and Germany announce the launch of the Global GovTech Board initiative to share digital transformation experience

EU finalizes models for calculating mobile communication tariffs in RLAH zone

Ukrposhta resumes parcel, small package deliveries to Canada

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court lifts freeze on Kyivstar corporate rights

Some 300 IT companies register on B2B platform CodeUA

Kyivstar increases 4G availability from 94.7% to 95.6% over year

Kyivstar shareholders consider listing operator on stock exchange

AD
AD
Empire School
AD