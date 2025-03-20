Kyivstar supervisory board approves deal to acquire Uklon for UAH 7.25 bln

The largest mobile operator Kyivstar at a meeting of the Supervisory Board on March 18 approved the decision to acquire 97% of the online taxi service Uklon for UAH 7.25 billion.

As noted in the SMIDA information disclosure system, the decision was unanimously adopted by all board members.

On March 18, 2025, PrJSC Kyivstar, in accordance with Article 106 of the Law On Joint-Stock Companies and the Issuer's Charter, made a decision to conclude a significant transaction – a purchase and sale agreement for 97% of shares in Tech Uklon LLC, Uklon Corporate LLC and Uklon Ltd.

Sellers are Dmytro Dubrovsky, Viktoriia Dubrovska, Vitaliy Diatlenko and Serhiy Smus. Buyers are PrJSC Kyivstar and its CEO Oleksandr Komarov. Guarantor of the company is VEON Amsterdam B.V.

The market value of the property or services that are the subject of the transaction is determined under the legislation at UAH 7.25 billion. The value of the issuer's assets according to the latest annual financial statements is UAH 66.44 billion. The ratio of the market value of the property or services that are the subject of the transaction to the value of the issuer's assets according to the latest annual financial statements is 10.9114133504047%.

Earlier, Kyivstar announced the signing of an agreement to purchase 97% of the online taxi service Uklon, which it plans to launch into new markets with the help of the parent company VEON. Its amount will be $155.2 million, and the deal is scheduled to close in April 2025.