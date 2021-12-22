Telecom

17:31 22.12.2021

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

3 min read
All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

The State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine reminds that from January 16, 2022, all all-Ukrainian and regional print media in Ukraine should be published in the state language, regardless of whether a version is published simultaneously in any other language, including Russian.

At the same time, the press service of the department says that for the print media, which have a local distribution in the registration certificate, the requirement for the language of publication begins on July 16, 2024.

"In accordance with the law On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language," print media can be published in languages ​​other than the state language (in particular, in Russian), provided that the circulation of this publication is made simultaneously with the corresponding circulation of the publication in a foreign language The circulation in Ukrainian must be made, and legal copies must be sent in accordance with the law, even if, apart from legal copies, no other copies in Ukrainian can be distributed," the message says.

It is reported that distribution of printed publications in Russian by subscription is allowed provided that their founders (co-founders) ensure the possibility of subscription in Ukraine to the same publication in the state language. At the place of distribution of a printed publication in Russian, such a media outlet is distributed in the state language, regardless of whether it is distributed on a reimbursable basis or free of charge, including free distribution.

"It is also prohibited to enter information in another language into printed publications, in particular, announcements, advertising information, etc. Exceptions are mentioned in part 5 of article 25 of the law On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language: they include the English language, the official languages ​​of the European Union, Crimean Tatar, languages ​​of other indigenous peoples of Ukraine. Russian was not included in this list," the message says.

The State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting emphasizes that violation of language requirements, entails imposition of a the fine is from 400 to 500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (UAH 6,800-8,500) and repeated committing of a violation within a year, for which the person has already been subjected to an administrative penalty, entails imposition of a fine from 500 to 700 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (UAH 8,500-11,900). The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will be able to bring violators to administrative responsibility from July 16, 2022.

Tags: #ukrainian #language #media
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:42 17.12.2021
Language Ombudsman considers it inadmissible to provide Dom TV channel with opportunity to broadcast in non-state language throughout Ukraine

Language Ombudsman considers it inadmissible to provide Dom TV channel with opportunity to broadcast in non-state language throughout Ukraine

10:14 26.11.2021
President's Office names media to be invited to Zelensky's press marathon

President's Office names media to be invited to Zelensky's press marathon

11:29 22.10.2021
Herman: It is understandable that every govt is afraid of free media

Herman: It is understandable that every govt is afraid of free media

15:27 25.08.2021
OSCE Media Freedom Rep recommends Ukrainian authorities scrutinize media outlets before subjecting them to sanctions – statement

OSCE Media Freedom Rep recommends Ukrainian authorities scrutinize media outlets before subjecting them to sanctions – statement

17:36 17.08.2021
Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

12:02 11.08.2021
Procedure for passing state language proficiency exam for performance of official duties simplified

Procedure for passing state language proficiency exam for performance of official duties simplified

12:11 26.07.2021
In early days of new requirements of language law, TV industry turns out to be inconsistent in protecting language – council

In early days of new requirements of language law, TV industry turns out to be inconsistent in protecting language – council

10:19 16.07.2021
Constitutional Court considers every citizen of Ukraine obliged to know Ukrainian - court decision

Constitutional Court considers every citizen of Ukraine obliged to know Ukrainian - court decision

12:02 15.07.2021
Demska approves equating certificates of state language fluency with those of state language proficiency for transition period

Demska approves equating certificates of state language fluency with those of state language proficiency for transition period

10:08 15.07.2021
Since July 2020, some 1.3 mln Ukrainian tourists visit Egypt, about 30 cases of COVID-19 recorded

Since July 2020, some 1.3 mln Ukrainian tourists visit Egypt, about 30 cases of COVID-19 recorded

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Diia moves to fault-tolerant infrastructure, by 2022 state data center to be completed

Kyivstar increases revenue by 14.9%, EBITDA by 14.6% in Q3 2021

Some 85% of Kyivstar subscribers face cybersecurity challenges – poll

French cyber security company Thales will soon open office in Ukraine

Минцифры ожидает полноценного запуска "Дия City" с начала 2022 г.

Kyivstar extends 4G coverage in nine regions of Ukraineе

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Kirovohrad region

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Sumy region

Kyivstar launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Vinnytsia region

Kyivstar connects another 1,200 settlements to 4G

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD