All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

The State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine reminds that from January 16, 2022, all all-Ukrainian and regional print media in Ukraine should be published in the state language, regardless of whether a version is published simultaneously in any other language, including Russian.

At the same time, the press service of the department says that for the print media, which have a local distribution in the registration certificate, the requirement for the language of publication begins on July 16, 2024.

"In accordance with the law On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language," print media can be published in languages ​​other than the state language (in particular, in Russian), provided that the circulation of this publication is made simultaneously with the corresponding circulation of the publication in a foreign language The circulation in Ukrainian must be made, and legal copies must be sent in accordance with the law, even if, apart from legal copies, no other copies in Ukrainian can be distributed," the message says.

It is reported that distribution of printed publications in Russian by subscription is allowed provided that their founders (co-founders) ensure the possibility of subscription in Ukraine to the same publication in the state language. At the place of distribution of a printed publication in Russian, such a media outlet is distributed in the state language, regardless of whether it is distributed on a reimbursable basis or free of charge, including free distribution.

"It is also prohibited to enter information in another language into printed publications, in particular, announcements, advertising information, etc. Exceptions are mentioned in part 5 of article 25 of the law On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language: they include the English language, the official languages ​​of the European Union, Crimean Tatar, languages ​​of other indigenous peoples of Ukraine. Russian was not included in this list," the message says.

The State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting emphasizes that violation of language requirements, entails imposition of a the fine is from 400 to 500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (UAH 6,800-8,500) and repeated committing of a violation within a year, for which the person has already been subjected to an administrative penalty, entails imposition of a fine from 500 to 700 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (UAH 8,500-11,900). The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will be able to bring violators to administrative responsibility from July 16, 2022.