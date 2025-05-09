Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
20:21 09.05.2025

Vodafone Ukraine increases revenue by 14%, reducing profit by 24% in Q1 2025

2 min read
Vodafone Ukraine increases revenue by 14%, reducing profit by 24% in Q1 2025

The second largest Ukrainian mobile operator VFU Ukraine (Vodafone Ukraine) in January-March 2025 increased revenue by 14% compared to the same period in 2024 - to UAH 6.59 billion, reducing net profit by 24% - to UAH 697 million.

The decrease in net profit by 24% compared to the same period last year was due to the restructuring of eurobonds, increased investments and tax payments, according to a message on the official website of VFU Ukraine on Friday.

The main drivers of the company's revenue growth were the increase in data usage, the growth in the number of Internet users and, as a result, the growth in revenues from both mobile and fixed communications. This also contributed to an increase in OIBDA by 5% - to UAH 3.34 billion, the report said.

The ARPU (average revenue per user) indicator in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 15% compared to the first quarter of last year to UAH 128.1/month. At the same time, the subscriber base in the specified period slightly decreased by 0.6% - to 15.7 million users.

The OIBDA margin remained at a high level - 50.7%. It decreased by 4.6 pp. compared to the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to the increase in the cost of electricity, increased costs for ensuring the energy sustainability of the network and an increase in fees for using radio frequency resources.

Vodafone Ukraine in January-March 2025 almost doubled its investments in infrastructure - they increased by 95% compared to the same period in 2024 - to UAH 1.59 billion.

Among the priority areas in which the company invested is energy independence. In the first three months of 2025, Vodafone Ukraine significantly increased the energy resilience of the network, in particular, by increasing the number of mobile communication points capable of operating during long power outages by 1.5 times, the report says.

The company invested in expanding coverage and increasing network capacity, and preparing for next generation technologies. Vodafone Ukraine launched 1,171 new network standards to improve coverage and communication quality. The operator also began connecting mobile base stations using passive optical networks xPON, which will allow for a smoother transition to next-generation mobile technologies - 5G, and in the future, possibly 6G.

Tags: #revenue #vodafone

MORE ABOUT

11:14 28.04.2025
Vodafone Ukraine, Kyivstar mobile operators complete 2100 MHz spectrum swap

Vodafone Ukraine, Kyivstar mobile operators complete 2100 MHz spectrum swap

12:10 19.11.2024
Kyivstar, Vodafone-Ukraine and lifecell at auction receive new frequencies for UAH 2.9 bln for 15 years

Kyivstar, Vodafone-Ukraine and lifecell at auction receive new frequencies for UAH 2.9 bln for 15 years

11:57 14.11.2024
Kyivstar increases revenue by 4.7% in 9 months

Kyivstar increases revenue by 4.7% in 9 months

20:24 12.08.2024
Non-return of export revenue remains at $7-8 bln, NBU counts on new agri export regime from govt

Non-return of export revenue remains at $7-8 bln, NBU counts on new agri export regime from govt

20:34 15.03.2023
Ferrexpo reduces export revenue by 51.7% in 2022, looking for ways to transport products by sea

Ferrexpo reduces export revenue by 51.7% in 2022, looking for ways to transport products by sea

14:47 30.09.2022
Arricano's revenue down by 22% in H1 2022

Arricano's revenue down by 22% in H1 2022

15:45 01.03.2022
Revenue of Ukraine's state budget target exceeds plan by UAH 4.4 bln in Feb – Rada committee head

Revenue of Ukraine's state budget target exceeds plan by UAH 4.4 bln in Feb – Rada committee head

15:42 01.10.2020
H&M raises revenue in Ukraine by 59% in national currency in third fiscal quarter

H&M raises revenue in Ukraine by 59% in national currency in third fiscal quarter

09:44 02.10.2019
National budget revenue target met by 82.7% in Sept – Ukraine's treasury

National budget revenue target met by 82.7% in Sept – Ukraine's treasury

12:25 08.07.2019
Join Up! tour operator's revenue in 2018 totals UAH 65.7 mln

Join Up! tour operator's revenue in 2018 totals UAH 65.7 mln

HOT NEWS

Kyivstar closes deal to acquire 97% of Uklon for $155.2 mln

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court lifts freeze on Kyivstar corporate rights

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

Kyiv hosts second GovTech Meetup focused on digital diplomacy and global challenges

National Commission transfers final radio frequencies held by Ukrtelecom subsidiary to Vodafone Ukraine

Ministry of Digital Development creates marketplace of defense innovations for Brave1 participants, military

Kyivstar closes deal to acquire 97% of Uklon for $155.2 mln

EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

Kyivstar supervisory board approves deal to acquire Uklon for UAH 7.25 bln

Kyivstar had best network coverage, highest mobile communication speed in H2 2024

Number of Kyivstar subscribers in roaming reaches 2.9 mln in 2024

Ukrainian govt transfers gambling regulatory authority to Ministry of Digital Transformation

AFU, GUR cyber experts conduct large-scale operation against Russian fuel and energy sector – sources

AD
AD