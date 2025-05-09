Vodafone Ukraine increases revenue by 14%, reducing profit by 24% in Q1 2025

The second largest Ukrainian mobile operator VFU Ukraine (Vodafone Ukraine) in January-March 2025 increased revenue by 14% compared to the same period in 2024 - to UAH 6.59 billion, reducing net profit by 24% - to UAH 697 million.

The decrease in net profit by 24% compared to the same period last year was due to the restructuring of eurobonds, increased investments and tax payments, according to a message on the official website of VFU Ukraine on Friday.

The main drivers of the company's revenue growth were the increase in data usage, the growth in the number of Internet users and, as a result, the growth in revenues from both mobile and fixed communications. This also contributed to an increase in OIBDA by 5% - to UAH 3.34 billion, the report said.

The ARPU (average revenue per user) indicator in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 15% compared to the first quarter of last year to UAH 128.1/month. At the same time, the subscriber base in the specified period slightly decreased by 0.6% - to 15.7 million users.

The OIBDA margin remained at a high level - 50.7%. It decreased by 4.6 pp. compared to the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to the increase in the cost of electricity, increased costs for ensuring the energy sustainability of the network and an increase in fees for using radio frequency resources.

Vodafone Ukraine in January-March 2025 almost doubled its investments in infrastructure - they increased by 95% compared to the same period in 2024 - to UAH 1.59 billion.

Among the priority areas in which the company invested is energy independence. In the first three months of 2025, Vodafone Ukraine significantly increased the energy resilience of the network, in particular, by increasing the number of mobile communication points capable of operating during long power outages by 1.5 times, the report says.

The company invested in expanding coverage and increasing network capacity, and preparing for next generation technologies. Vodafone Ukraine launched 1,171 new network standards to improve coverage and communication quality. The operator also began connecting mobile base stations using passive optical networks xPON, which will allow for a smoother transition to next-generation mobile technologies - 5G, and in the future, possibly 6G.