Kyiv hosts second GovTech Meetup focused on digital diplomacy and global challenges

On May 6, Kyiv hosted the second GovTech Meetup, organized by the Global Government Technology Centre (GGTC) Kyiv — the second GovTech center in the world after Berlin. The center was established through a joint initiative of the World Economic Forum and Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The GovTech Meetup series, launched by GGTC Kyiv, is aimed at building a sustainable platform for the exchange of expertise, best practices, and innovative approaches in public sector digital transformation between Ukrainian and international experts.

The event brought together digital transformation leaders and CDTOs (Chief Digital Transformation Officers) from key Ukrainian ministries, including the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Representatives of the GovTech Alliance and other partner organizations also took part.

The keynote speaker was Ieva Ilves, International Advisor to Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation and a well-known expert in cybersecurity and digital policy. A former First Lady of Estonia, Ilves shared insights from Estonia and Latvia’s experience with digital innovation and its impact on national development and security strategies.

“Digital technology shapes a nation's future today. In the global technology race, the speed of innovation must go hand in hand with the security and resilience of society. Ukraine is proving that digital transformation is a key strength when facing modern threats,” Ilves said in her speech titled "Digital Diplomacy: Lessons Learned and Global Trends."

The event was moderated by Zoya Lytvyn, Head of GGTC Kyiv, who emphasized the importance of international knowledge exchange in strengthening Ukraine's GovTech ecosystem.

Dr. Ilona Khmeleva, Head of the International Advocacy Cluster at East Europe Foundation, also addressed the audience. She noted that topics such as cybersecurity and digital transformation unite a wide range of stakeholders and are essential for Ukraine's recovery and positioning as a global digital leader.

“Ukraine not only has much to learn but also much to share with the world, even in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, including in cyberspace,” Khmeleva said.

The event concluded with an open discussion and networking session, where participants exchanged ideas and explored potential partnerships to advance Ukraine’s digital leadership in the region.

GGTC Kyiv plans to continue the GovTech Meetup series, inviting prominent international speakers to strengthen global cooperation in digital governance.

The Global Government Technology Centre (GGTC) in Kyiv is the second GovTech center globally after Berlin and the 21st Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in the World Economic Forum network. GGTC Kyiv is supported by the EGAP Programme, implemented by East Europe Foundation with support from Switzerland, and was initiated by Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation and the World Economic Forum.