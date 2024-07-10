Facts

21:39 10.07.2024

EP collecting signatures to deprive Hungary of right to vote due to Orban's 'peace mission' to Russia, China

3 min read
The European Parliament has started to collect signatures demanding that Hungary, which currently holds the EU Council presidency, be stripped of its voting rights due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's so-called "peace mission" to Russia and China.

Relevant letter has been sent to President of the European Council Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, and President of the European Council Charles Michel at the initiative of MEP Riho Terras (European People's Party, Estonia).

"We, the undersigned Members of the European Parliament, call on you to do your utmost to suspend Hungary's voting rights in the Council according to the procedure set out in Article 7 of the Treaty on the European Union. The Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union has barely started, and Prime Minister Orbán has already caused significant damage by exploiting and abusing the role of the Council Presidency," it is said in the document.

The signatories explained that "Orban undertook several diplomatic visits, notably to visit Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China, during which he intentionally misrepresented his empowerments."

"In his so-called 'peace mission' Prime Minister Orban deliberately left the impression that he was acting on behalf of the entire European Union, whereas in reality he has no authority to represent the EU or any other EU Member States apart from his own. This is clearly evidenced by the fact that several EU leaders, diplomats, EU officials, and even High Representative Borrell have felt the need to publicly emphasize that these trips took place exclusively in the framework of bilateral relations, and that the Hungarian Prime Minister is not representing the EU in any form. This kind of behavior amounts to usurping the powers and prerogatives of the EU Member States in the field of foreign policy," the MEPs said in the letter.

They also said that Orban "is actively undermining common EU positions. For example, by pushing for a ceasefire at any cost, instead of a ceasefire on Ukraine's terms."

"Not only is he exceeding his powers when he pretends to represent the EU as a whole, but he is actively pursuing a policy agenda which is contrary to common EU positions. He is seeking to undermine existing EU decisions, the entire decision-making process, as well as EU unity on highly important matters. This cannot be allowed to continue. Bearing in mind the aforementioned abuses of power, we call on you to take decisive action as soon as possible in order to limit further damage, not only to the credibility of the EU as a whole, but also regarding the current geopolitical situation. This requires real actions, such as suspending Hungary's voting rights in the Council, since practice has shown that mere verbal condemnations of this situation have no effect," it is said in the letter.

