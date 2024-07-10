Romania, Ukraine to sign security agreement on Thurs – President Iohannis

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis has announced the signing of a security agreement with Ukraine on Thursday, July 11, in the morning.

"Importantly, we will also sign here, in Washington, probably tomorrow morning, the Security Cooperation Agreement between Romania and Ukraine, in the implementation of the G7 Declaration adopted on the sidelines of last year's NATO Summit," he said at a press briefing in Washington on Wednesday.

The President emphasized that thus Romania joins the other allies and partners who have already signed this type of bilateral document with Ukraine.