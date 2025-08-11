Interfax-Ukraine
20:43 11.08.2025

Without clear security guarantees, any other arrangements would only give Russia opportunity to restore its forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's needs with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and stressed that without clear security guarantees, any other agreements would only give Russia the opportunity to renew its forces.

“We share the same position: first, there must be a ceasefire, and then the search for a diplomatic solution that will make it possible to end the war with a just and lasting peace. Without clear security guarantees, any other arrangements would only give Russia the opportunity to restore its forces,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday following the talk.

In addition, he informed Nauseda about contacts with partners and diplomatic efforts.

“I thanked Lithuania and all the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltic region for yesterday’s declaration in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as for readiness to make diplomatic efforts, provide assistance to our country, and strengthen sanctions against Russia,” Zelenskyy added.

The leaders also discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's needs. Zelenskyy thanked Lithuania for its contribution to the supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine.

“We also spoke about the situation regarding the negotiation process on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. Gitanas fully shares our position: Ukraine and Moldova must move toward EU membership in a synchronized and simultaneous manner,” the head of the Ukrainian state said.

