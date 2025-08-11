Zelenskyy: We’ll continue communication with partners at all levels - communication with USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced active communication with partners on Tuesday, August 12, and Ukraine continues to communicate with the United States at all levels.

"Tomorrow is also a day of our active communication with partners. We continue to communicate with the United States of America at all levels. The Office team, the Foreign Ministry, everyone who is needed for effective work, everyone is involved," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

He thanked everyone in Ukraine who clearly supports and strengthens the state position and the protection of national interests.

The president also reported that today the head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported "public and non-public details" after the meeting in the UK, which took place on Saturday.