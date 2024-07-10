Facts

20:43 10.07.2024

Danish PM: Ukraine has to be provided with what is needed for both self-defense and beating Russia

2 min read
Danish PM: Ukraine has to be provided with what is needed for both self-defense and beating Russia

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen has called on NATO to speed up and scale up its assistance to Ukraine so that it can push Russia back and prevail in the war.

"It is not enough to provide the Ukrainians with what they need to defend themselves. We have to provide them with what is needed so that they can beat Russia and push Russia back. This has to be the main discussion on the table in the coming days," she said at the NATO Public Forum in Washington on Wednesday.

Frederiksen emphasized that NATO and the EU have become stronger now than when the Russian war against Ukraine started.

"But we have to admit that we have been moving too slow. I think we have to speed up, we have to scale up, and we have to take a decision – do we want Ukraine to win the war or not," she said.

The Danish Prime Minister said she sees no signs in Russia and its behavior that they are going to stop with Ukraine.

"When I watch Russia last years, but also now, not only in Ukraine but also in the West Balkans, what they do in Europe wit cyberattacks, hybrid attacks, disinformation. Look at what they are doing in Africa, in the Middle East. They are trying to destabilize everything we believe in," Frederiksen said.

Tags: #assistance #position #denmark

MORE ABOUT

20:29 10.07.2024
Czech President: Temporary Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories shouldn't prevent Ukraine from integration into NATO, EU

Czech President: Temporary Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories shouldn't prevent Ukraine from integration into NATO, EU

20:13 10.07.2024
Umerov discusses with Danish, Dutch counterparts transfer of F-16s, investment in defense industry

Umerov discusses with Danish, Dutch counterparts transfer of F-16s, investment in defense industry

14:45 10.07.2024
Kyiv hands over batch of 50 drones to military – Klitschko

Kyiv hands over batch of 50 drones to military – Klitschko

20:15 05.07.2024
Georgian Defense Ministry regrets U.S. decision to postpone Noble Partner 2024 exercise

Georgian Defense Ministry regrets U.S. decision to postpone Noble Partner 2024 exercise

20:10 03.07.2024
France transfers 41 electric generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv

France transfers 41 electric generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv

19:32 02.07.2024
Pentagon chief says USA to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $2.3 bln

Pentagon chief says USA to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $2.3 bln

16:21 28.06.2024
Fifty Ukrainian F-16 maintenance specialists complete training in Denmark

Fifty Ukrainian F-16 maintenance specialists complete training in Denmark

21:10 24.06.2024
Ukraine, Denmark discuss deepening of defense partnership

Ukraine, Denmark discuss deepening of defense partnership

21:01 24.06.2024
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots after 2024

Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots after 2024

13:28 17.06.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross Society organizes 2nd summer school on intl humanitarian law for civil servants

Ukrainian Red Cross Society organizes 2nd summer school on intl humanitarian law for civil servants

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy to Scholz: We're grateful to Germany for Patriots, we need more air defense, F-16s

Pentagon Chief: We will not be dragged into Putin's reckless war, but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights for its sovereignty

Boy who was in critical condition at Okhmatdyt intensive care unit at time of Russian missile strike died in hospital

LATEST

EP collecting signatures to deprive Hungary of right to vote due to Orban's 'peace mission' to Russia, China

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

Romania, Ukraine to sign security agreement on Thurs – President Iohannis

Shmyhal instructs Health Minister to submit lists of urgent needs of hospitals that received Okhmatdyt patients

Govt adopts resolution on centralized printing of agendas – Defense Ministry

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Estonian PM: Ukraine will have to become NATO member if we want to get rid of conflicts and gray zones

President's Office dpty head: Compensation commission for losses from Russia's aggression to operate until end of 2025

Hungary won't agree to NATO Summit's declaration without unanimous decision on Ukraine's future membership which is not feasible due to risk of direct conflict with Russia – Szijjártó

Zelenskyy to Scholz: We're grateful to Germany for Patriots, we need more air defense, F-16s

AD
AD
AD
AD