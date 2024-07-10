Danish PM: Ukraine has to be provided with what is needed for both self-defense and beating Russia

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen has called on NATO to speed up and scale up its assistance to Ukraine so that it can push Russia back and prevail in the war.

"It is not enough to provide the Ukrainians with what they need to defend themselves. We have to provide them with what is needed so that they can beat Russia and push Russia back. This has to be the main discussion on the table in the coming days," she said at the NATO Public Forum in Washington on Wednesday.

Frederiksen emphasized that NATO and the EU have become stronger now than when the Russian war against Ukraine started.

"But we have to admit that we have been moving too slow. I think we have to speed up, we have to scale up, and we have to take a decision – do we want Ukraine to win the war or not," she said.

The Danish Prime Minister said she sees no signs in Russia and its behavior that they are going to stop with Ukraine.

"When I watch Russia last years, but also now, not only in Ukraine but also in the West Balkans, what they do in Europe wit cyberattacks, hybrid attacks, disinformation. Look at what they are doing in Africa, in the Middle East. They are trying to destabilize everything we believe in," Frederiksen said.