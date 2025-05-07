Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:58 07.05.2025

Yermak-McFaul Group presents fourth action plan to increase economic pressure on Russia

2 min read

The International Working Group on Sanctions against Russia presented Action Plan 4.0 – an annual analytical document that contains a comprehensive set of sanctions proposals aimed at increasing economic pressure on the aggressor state and supporting Ukraine, the press service of the President's Office reports.

"Today, more than ever, it is crucial to strengthen the sanctions regime in order to deprive Russia of the financial and technological resources needed to wage war and to force it to ensure a real ceasefire and constructive peace negotiations. Action Plan 4.0 outlines all the necessary steps to achieve this," Andriy Yermak noted.

Among the main proposals outlined in Action Plan 4.0 are limiting the Russian Federation's energy revenues by lowering the price caps on Russian oil, banning LNG imports from Yamal, and expanding sanctions against the shadow tanker fleet.

Furthermore, experts propose that the EU supplement the sanctions regime by imposing tariffs on energy imports from the Russian Federation.

Another priority task is weakening Russia's defense industry by imposing a complete ban on the export of critical technologies to the Russian Federation and sanctioning all companies in the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state and their intermediaries in third countries. Along with the re-establishment of the Coordinating Committee for Multilateral Export Control based at the OECD and the imposition of quotas for the export of dual-use goods to countries that help Russia circumvent sanctions, this will ensure effective enforcement of sanctions.

The Action Plan 4.0 once again underscores the strategic rationale and moral justification for confiscating the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank to finance Ukraine’s needs.

Separately, experts from the International Sanctions Group emphasize that Europe should take the lead in tightening sanctions.

"The decline in energy prices puts Russia in a vulnerable position. The EU should take advantage of this to completely abandon Russian oil and gas. This is an important contribution not only to supporting Ukraine in the war, but also to the security of Europe itself," emphasized Vladyslav Vlasiuk, advisor and representative of the President of Ukraine on sanctions policy.

Tags: #yermak_mcfaul_group

