Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:00 07.05.2025

Eurojust President: We are ready to integrate ICPA's work into aggression tribunal

Eurojust (European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation) is ready to ensure the integration of the work of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA) into the soon-to-be-established Russian aggression tribunal.

On Wednesday, at a press conference in Kyiv during the "United for Justice. United for Survivors" conference, Eurojust President Michael Schmid stressed that behind every investigation and every criminal case there is a person, a family and a story that deserves to be heard and acknowledged.

"Justice for these victims is a moral obligation for all of us. We know that a lot is happening in the political arena right now. The road ahead remains difficult. But while diplomacy and politics take their course, we continue to work steadily and do our part," he said.

Schmid expressed his hope that Ukraine and the Council of Europe will sign a bilateral agreement in the near future to establish a special tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression.

"At Eurojust, as many of you know, the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA) is laying the groundwork for this tribunal. The aim of this centre was and remains simple: to ensure that no time is wasted in preparing for the prosecution of the crime of aggression, wherever it takes place. ICPA members have worked diligently to develop a common investigation system, share evidence and coordinate their prosecution strategies," the Eurojust President said.

In this context, he continued: "The next challenge is to ensure that this work is integrated into the new tribunal. This will require a clear legal framework and robust procedures, and we stand ready to support this."

Also, according to Schmid, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is becoming stronger, with the key focus currently on crimes of torture, ill-treatment, and the so-called filtering practice associated with illegal detention centers.

