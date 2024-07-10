Zelenskyy discusses with new Norwegian PM strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, defense cooperation, pilot training

During his working visit to Washington on Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with newly appointed Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof.

Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel that the main focus during the negotiations was on strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system, the defense needs of the Ukrainian defense and security forces, and the development of defense cooperation between the countries. The leaders also discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots.

The Ukrainian President thanked the Netherlands for its principled support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Schoof, for his part, confirmed information about additional funding for the purchase of ammunition for F-16 fighter jets supplied to Ukraine and assured of full support from the Netherlands.

"Following our telephone conversation last week and the visit of Foreign Minister Veldkamp and Defense Minister Brekelmans to Ukraine last weekend, it is now a pleasure to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in person at the NATO Summit. I have once again assured him of continued Dutch support for Ukraine. For as long and as much as needed," he said on X Social Network on Wednesday.

As reported, the Netherlands is already in the process of transferring the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.