Facts

19:17 10.07.2024

Zelenskyy discusses with new Norwegian PM strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, defense cooperation, pilot training

2 min read

GSIn-KGTWMAAe1-DM

During his working visit to Washington on Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with newly appointed Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof.

Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel that the main focus during the negotiations was on strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system, the defense needs of the Ukrainian defense and security forces, and the development of defense cooperation between the countries. The leaders also discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots.

The Ukrainian President thanked the Netherlands for its principled support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Schoof, for his part, confirmed information about additional funding for the purchase of ammunition for F-16 fighter jets supplied to Ukraine and assured of full support from the Netherlands.

"Following our telephone conversation last week and the visit of Foreign Minister Veldkamp and Defense Minister Brekelmans to Ukraine last weekend, it is now a pleasure to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in person at the NATO Summit. I have once again assured him of continued Dutch support for Ukraine. For as long and as much as needed," he said on X Social Network on Wednesday.

As reported, the Netherlands is already in the process of transferring the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Tags: #pm #president #netherlands

MORE ABOUT

20:32 10.07.2024
The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

20:13 10.07.2024
Umerov discusses with Danish, Dutch counterparts transfer of F-16s, investment in defense industry

Umerov discusses with Danish, Dutch counterparts transfer of F-16s, investment in defense industry

20:45 09.07.2024
Zelenskyy, his wife arrive in Washington

Zelenskyy, his wife arrive in Washington

19:04 09.07.2024
Zelenskyy: Another UAH 300 mln to be allocated for restoration of Okhmatdyt

Zelenskyy: Another UAH 300 mln to be allocated for restoration of Okhmatdyt

19:07 08.07.2024
Zelenskyy asks Interior Ministry to relocate Okhmatdyt

Zelenskyy asks Interior Ministry to relocate Okhmatdyt

19:54 03.07.2024
Kuleba discusses supply of Patriot system with new Dutch FM

Kuleba discusses supply of Patriot system with new Dutch FM

12:15 02.07.2024
Netherlands to soon begin deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – govt

Netherlands to soon begin deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – govt

20:39 01.07.2024
Zelenskyy holds talk with leader of Gambia - first after 20-year diplomatic pause between countries

Zelenskyy holds talk with leader of Gambia - first after 20-year diplomatic pause between countries

20:32 01.07.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with Syrsky and Barhylevych preparation of countermeasures on invader’s logistics, equipment

Zelenskyy discusses with Syrsky and Barhylevych preparation of countermeasures on invader’s logistics, equipment

19:21 01.07.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with U.S. Congress reps supply of additional air defense systems

Zelenskyy discusses with U.S. Congress reps supply of additional air defense systems

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy to Scholz: We're grateful to Germany for Patriots, we need more air defense, F-16s

Pentagon Chief: We will not be dragged into Putin's reckless war, but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights for its sovereignty

Boy who was in critical condition at Okhmatdyt intensive care unit at time of Russian missile strike died in hospital

LATEST

EP collecting signatures to deprive Hungary of right to vote due to Orban's 'peace mission' to Russia, China

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

Romania, Ukraine to sign security agreement on Thurs – President Iohannis

Shmyhal instructs Health Minister to submit lists of urgent needs of hospitals that received Okhmatdyt patients

Govt adopts resolution on centralized printing of agendas – Defense Ministry

Danish PM: Ukraine has to be provided with what is needed for both self-defense and beating Russia

Czech President: Temporary Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories shouldn't prevent Ukraine from integration into NATO, EU

Estonian PM: Ukraine will have to become NATO member if we want to get rid of conflicts and gray zones

President's Office dpty head: Compensation commission for losses from Russia's aggression to operate until end of 2025

Hungary won't agree to NATO Summit's declaration without unanimous decision on Ukraine's future membership which is not feasible due to risk of direct conflict with Russia – Szijjártó

AD
AD
AD
AD