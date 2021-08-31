Facts

16:26 31.08.2021

Enin appointed first dpty head of Interior Ministry - Cabinet order

1 min read
Enin appointed first dpty head of Interior Ministry - Cabinet order

Yevhen Enin, who holds the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine,has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

According to order No. 1014-r of August 30, 2021, published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers, Enin was appointed first deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs from September 7.

"To appoint Enin Yevhen Volodymyrovych as First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine from September 7, 2021," the document says.

Tags: #enin #interior_ministry
