Govt provides about UAH 17 bln to Interior Ministry, UAH 16 bln to Defense Ministry – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has provided about UAH 17 billion to the Interior Ministry and UAH 16 billion to the Defense Ministry, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today, we will make a decision to provide about UAH 17 billion to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. These are funds for border guards, national guardsmen, policemen, who are part of our defense forces and are destroying Russian invaders along the entire front," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday evening.

In addition, the government provides an additional UAH 16 billion to the Ministry of Defense, the bulk of which will go to pay salaries to the military, to repair and modernize equipment, and to pay the families of fallen heroes.