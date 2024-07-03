Zelenskyy to Bloomberg TV: If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today

Photo: Bloomberg

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that former U.S. President Donald Trump should come forward with his plan to quickly end the war with Russia, warning that any proposal must avoid violating Ukraine's sovereignty.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today. If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood – we want to be ready for this, we want to know," he said, adding that he was "potentially ready" to meet with Trump to hear his team's proposals.

The Ukrainian head of state lamented the delays in weapons deliveries from Western allies and emphasized that "they can't plan my life and life of our people and our children. We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the US, or will be all alone."

At the same time, he lauded the $61 billion assistance package approved by the U.S. Congress this year – after a six-month long delay – and said the military equipment was taking too long to make it to the front.

Zelenskyy pushed back on the notion that Ukrainian and Russian forces are in a deadlock on the battlefield, saying that the military is better positioned in terms of manpower than it was months ago and a new offensive is a matter of arming its brigades.