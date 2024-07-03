Facts

16:12 03.07.2024

Zelenskyy to Bloomberg TV: If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today

2 min read
Zelenskyy to Bloomberg TV: If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today
Photo: Bloomberg

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that former U.S. President Donald Trump should come forward with his plan to quickly end the war with Russia, warning that any proposal must avoid violating Ukraine's sovereignty.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today. If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood – we want to be ready for this, we want to know," he said, adding that he was "potentially ready" to meet with Trump to hear his team's proposals.

The Ukrainian head of state lamented the delays in weapons deliveries from Western allies and emphasized that "they can't plan my life and life of our people and our children. We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the US, or will be all alone."

At the same time, he lauded the $61 billion assistance package approved by the U.S. Congress this year – after a six-month long delay – and said the military equipment was taking too long to make it to the front.

Zelenskyy pushed back on the notion that Ukrainian and Russian forces are in a deadlock on the battlefield, saying that the military is better positioned in terms of manpower than it was months ago and a new offensive is a matter of arming its brigades.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

16:24 02.07.2024
Zelenskyy expects sufficient defense support, progress in European integration from Hungarian presidency of EU Council

Zelenskyy expects sufficient defense support, progress in European integration from Hungarian presidency of EU Council

14:50 02.07.2024
Orban to Zelenskyy: Ceasefire could speed up pace of negotiations with Russia

Orban to Zelenskyy: Ceasefire could speed up pace of negotiations with Russia

20:47 01.07.2024
Next months should show progress in bringing Ukraine closer to European Union – Zelenskyy

Next months should show progress in bringing Ukraine closer to European Union – Zelenskyy

20:18 01.07.2024
Zelenskyy congratulates Canada on National Day

Zelenskyy congratulates Canada on National Day

16:54 29.06.2024
Zelenskyy meets with Nariman Celâl, released from captivity

Zelenskyy meets with Nariman Celâl, released from captivity

15:09 28.06.2024
Zelenskyy on NATO summit: We’re working on result on air defense for Ukraine, serious package of military support, strong communiqué

Zelenskyy on NATO summit: We’re working on result on air defense for Ukraine, serious package of military support, strong communiqué

13:59 28.06.2024
Zelenskyy, President of Slovenia honor memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv

Zelenskyy, President of Slovenia honor memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv

14:53 27.06.2024
Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

14:44 27.06.2024
Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

11:31 27.06.2024
Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to join in developing action plan to force Russia to peace in line with Peace Formula

Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to join in developing action plan to force Russia to peace in line with Peace Formula

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

Energy workers expect improvement in situation with electricity supply from late July - Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy: Death toll in Dnipro as result of Russian missile attack rises to 5 people

In Dnipro, after Russian shelling, three dead and 18 injured, among them 14-year-old girl

LATEST

Daily struggle of anti-aircraft gunners brings closer the time when sky over Ukraine is peaceful – Syrsky

Kuleba, Blinken discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, restoring energy system

France transfers 41 electric generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv

Kuleba discusses supply of Patriot system with new Dutch FM

Ukraine not ready to compromise with Russia - Yermak on Trump's statement about quick war end

There’re already 53 injured in Dnipro, four in serious condition

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

Kyiv Court of Appeals upholds around-the-clock house arrest for MP Tyschenko

Ukrainian intelligence officers destroy more than dozen units of Russian vehicles, armored vehicles

AD
AD
AD
AD