11:13 24.05.2025

Zelenskyy reports casualties in night attack in Ukraine, calls for increased sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for increased sanctions pressure on Russia following a missile and drone attack on Ukraine on Saturday night and reported casualties.

“With each such attack, the world becomes more certain that the cause of prolonging the war lies in Moscow. Ukraine has proposed a ceasefire many times — both a full one and one in the skies. It all has been ignored. It is clear that far stronger pressure must be imposed on Russia to get results and launch real diplomacy. We are awaiting sanctions steps from the United States, Europe, and all our partners. Only additional sanctions targeting key sectors of the Russian economy will force Moscow to cease fire,” Zelenskyy said on X.

According to him, parts of Russian missiles and drones are currently being neutralized in Kyiv, rescue operations are ongoing, and emergency services are working. The President of Ukraine also noted that the absolute majority of drones launched in Ukraine are Iranian Shaheds.

“Odesa, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kyiv, Dnipro regions suffered damages. All strikes targeted civilians. There are fatalities. My condolences to the families and loved ones,” Zelenskyy added.

