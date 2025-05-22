Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of national minorities, with whom he discussed the implementation of the law on indigenous peoples, coordination between the state and national minorities, as well as efforts to return Ukrainians home.

"I met with representatives of national minorities and indigenous peoples of Ukraine. The Day of Interethnic Accord and Cultural Diversity was held for the first time the day before. Our state is multinational. And this is our strength. We all feel mutual support and understanding, we all live together, we fight to live in peace," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

The President reported that during the meeting, "they discussed the most important issues: the implementation of the law on indigenous peoples, coordination between the state and national minorities, educational and language issues, granting Ukrainian citizenship to those who have been waiting for a long time, as well as efforts to return our people home."

According to Zelenskyy, more than one hundred national minorities are an integral part of Ukraine. "It is very important that all communities, our Europeanness - in such openness and joint work. I am grateful to each and every one for unity and love for Ukraine," the president noted.