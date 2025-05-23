Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russian side's preparation of the so-called "memorandum" in response to the demand for an unconditional ceasefire a mockery of the entire world. He also announced the preparation of new sanctions packages.

"When the Russians spend a week formulating the so-called ‘memorandum’ in response to the need for a ceasefire, it's a mockery of the whole world. They spent so much time on it! Every day of war means lost lives. People are not counted in Russia, of course. But the world must count. New sanctions against Russia are needed. I thank everyone who advocates for and supports this," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Friday.

He stressed the need for a ceasefire, diplomatic steps toward real peace, and "a new and effective security architecture." "We are uniting partners for this cause. It is definitely time to put more pressure on Russia so that we get all that is needed, not just one thing," the president said.

"Today there was also a report, we are preparing new sanctions packages. Strong sanctions packages," Zelenskyy added.

As reported, on March 19, the President of Ukraine answered a question about the memorandum that, according to Putin, Ukraine and the Russian Federation could jointly develop. He referred to US President Donald Trump and said that, as he understands it, they discussed a corresponding memorandum in a bilateral format with the Russian side. This could lead to a plan to end the war and reach an agreement, the president said.