16:44 24.05.2025

Khortytsia groop of troops: enemy Buk-M3 missile system destroyed in one of key axes

Fighters of the operational-strategic group of troops Khortytsia "in one of the key directions" destroyed the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system Buk-M3, which at that moment was being prepared to fire, the group's press service reported.

"An enemy Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed in one of the key areas," Khortytsia said in a message on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

It is reported that scouts of the Black Forest artillery reconnaissance brigade have detected and adjusted fire on the enemy's newest medium-range anti-aircraft missile system Buk-M3 with ammunition. The enemy air defense system was detected at the position before the firing.

The Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system is one of the key means of enemy air defense, which it uses to destroy targets in the air, on the ground and on the water. The Buk-M3 is the most modern modification, with an interception radius of up to 70 km. The estimated cost of such a system is $45 million.

