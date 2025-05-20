Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:40 20.05.2025

Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes importance of continuing sanctions pressure on Russia and involving the U.S. in sanctions.

"Today there are important decisions on sanctions. The new European sanctions package is already the 17th. This is a step in the right direction, and there should be as many sanctions steps as necessary for Russia to become interested in peace and feel the full price for aggression and the desire to drag out the war," he said in Telegram on Tuesday.

The President of Ukraine said "it is Moscow that is dragging out the war. And therefore, Russian oil, the tanker fleet, their entire energy infrastructure that finances the war, all their banks, all their financial schemes, Russia's military industry – all this should be targets for sanctions."

He said "there is also a decision by Britain on sanctions – I thank you for that. We continue to work at various levels with America on sanctions. We convince them that this is exactly what is needed so that Putin does not lie about the end of the war. Time will show that we are right."

"We must guarantee a reliable peace. And we will not stop increasing Ukrainian power for a single day," the president said.

"It is important that America continues to be a participant in the process of bringing peace closer. It is America that is feared in Russia. It is American influence that can save many lives. If it influences Putin to end the war," the president said.

"We are talking with partners about the next meetings with the Russians, direct negotiations, for which Ukraine is absolutely ready. And any format that will give results. I am grateful to everyone who helps us," he said.

