Zelenskyy instructs energy minister to inform population on daily basis about state of operation of energy system

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko to inform the population on a daily basis about the state of the energy system, shortages, as well as measures taken to fill them.

"I also instructed the Minister of Energy to inform people literally on a daily basis about the state of the energy system, the existing deficits and what the country is doing to avoid them," Zelenskyy said in an evening video message.

As he stressed, "the government should work much more actively so that our people and our companies have more opportunities to purchase, manufacture, install all the necessary equipment to get through this difficult period."