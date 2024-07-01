Facts

20:18 01.07.2024

Zelenskyy congratulates Canada on National Day

1 min read
Zelenskyy congratulates Canada on National Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian people on Canada Day.

“We greatly value Canada’s leadership in supporting Ukraine, which started back in 1991, when Canada was one of the first countries to recognize Ukraine's independence. Today, Canada continues to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression as a true friend and ally. Most importantly, this partnership is based on strong ties between our people,” Zelenskyy said on X.

He recalled that in 2024, Ukraine and Canada took bilateral relations to a new level by signing a bilateral security agreement.

“We also appreciate Canada's attendance at the first Peace Summit, active participation in implementing the Peace Formula, and leadership in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. The Ukrainian-Canadian partnership strengthens both nations and advances our common values of freedom, democracy, and international law. I am confident we will continue to develop it,” the President stressed.

Tags: #zelenskyy #canada #greetings

MORE ABOUT

20:47 01.07.2024
Next months should show progress in bringing Ukraine closer to European Union – Zelenskyy

Next months should show progress in bringing Ukraine closer to European Union – Zelenskyy

16:54 29.06.2024
Zelenskyy meets with Nariman Celâl, released from captivity

Zelenskyy meets with Nariman Celâl, released from captivity

15:09 28.06.2024
Zelenskyy on NATO summit: We’re working on result on air defense for Ukraine, serious package of military support, strong communiqué

Zelenskyy on NATO summit: We’re working on result on air defense for Ukraine, serious package of military support, strong communiqué

13:59 28.06.2024
Zelenskyy, President of Slovenia honor memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv

Zelenskyy, President of Slovenia honor memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv

14:53 27.06.2024
Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

14:44 27.06.2024
Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

11:31 27.06.2024
Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to join in developing action plan to force Russia to peace in line with Peace Formula

Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to join in developing action plan to force Russia to peace in line with Peace Formula

19:19 26.06.2024
Shmyhal, Canadian Minister of Economic Development discuss advantages of updated bilateral free trade agreement

Shmyhal, Canadian Minister of Economic Development discuss advantages of updated bilateral free trade agreement

12:59 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy presents state awards to AFU servicemen fighting in Pokrovske direction

Zelenskyy presents state awards to AFU servicemen fighting in Pokrovske direction

11:24 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy, together with Syrsky and Hnatov, arrive in Donetsk region

Zelenskyy, together with Syrsky and Hnatov, arrive in Donetsk region

AD

HOT NEWS

Next months should show progress in bringing Ukraine closer to European Union – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy discusses with Syrsky and Barhylevych preparation of countermeasures on invader’s logistics, equipment

Zelenskyy discusses with U.S. Congress reps supply of additional air defense systems

Due to hot weather, Oblenergo to simultaneously turn off three grids all day on Tuesday – Ukrenergo

Russians’ losses in eastern direction in June amount to almost 32,000 people, more than 300 tanks, almost 20,000 UAVs – Khortytsia group of troops

LATEST

DTEK restores power supply to 341,000 subscribers in four regions in June

Zelenskyy holds talk with leader of Gambia - first after 20-year diplomatic pause between countries

Zelenskyy discusses with Syrsky and Barhylevych preparation of countermeasures on invader’s logistics, equipment

Ukraine plans to expand Grain From Ukraine program in Africa, Caribbean – Yermak

Kuleba congratulates Hungary on start of European Council’s presidency, expresses gratitude to Belgium

AI regularly used by 22% of surveyed Ukrainian media professionals

Zelenskyy discusses with U.S. Congress reps supply of additional air defense systems

Defense Ministry approves almost 480 new weapons, military equipment for operation in six months of 2024 – Havryliuk

Over 13% of water samples from bathing places don't meet sanitary conditions – chief sanitary doctor

Inclusive shelter opened in Kyiv with support of Ukrainian Red Cross

AD
AD
AD
AD