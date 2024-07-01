Zelenskyy congratulates Canada on National Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian people on Canada Day.

“We greatly value Canada’s leadership in supporting Ukraine, which started back in 1991, when Canada was one of the first countries to recognize Ukraine's independence. Today, Canada continues to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression as a true friend and ally. Most importantly, this partnership is based on strong ties between our people,” Zelenskyy said on X.

He recalled that in 2024, Ukraine and Canada took bilateral relations to a new level by signing a bilateral security agreement.

“We also appreciate Canada's attendance at the first Peace Summit, active participation in implementing the Peace Formula, and leadership in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. The Ukrainian-Canadian partnership strengthens both nations and advances our common values of freedom, democracy, and international law. I am confident we will continue to develop it,” the President stressed.