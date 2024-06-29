Zelenskyy meets with Nariman Celâl, released from captivity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Deputy Chief of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Nariman Celâl, who on Friday, June 28, was returned from Russian captivity after he was captured in Crimea in 2021.

“From captivity, Nariman sent letters, and in one of them he wrote, “We are fighting not only for the integrity of the territories, but also for the unity of society, our beautiful, strong nation.” Important words reminding us that in unity, we can all achieve even the most difficult results and we will definitely return security to all our people and peace to Ukraine. Thanks to everyone who helps. Thanks to Nariman for this meeting! Thank you for your strength!” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Saturday.