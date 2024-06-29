Facts

12:33 29.06.2024

Zelenskyy signs law on rebooting Economic Security Bureau

2 min read
Zelenskyy signs law on rebooting Economic Security Bureau

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, before the IMF Board had made a positive decision to allocate $2.2 billion to Ukraine within the fifth tranche under the EFF program, signed a law on rebooting the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (No. 3840-IX), the adoption of which was one of the structural benchmarks of the program.

Information about the signing of the document by the head of state is posted on the Verkhovna Rada website.

"An important step forward was the adoption last week of the law reforming the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine. Swift and decisive implementation of this law is necessary," Gavin Gray, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Ukraine, said at a press conference on Friday evening after the allocation of the tranche to Ukraine.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada on June 20, with 239 votes, with the required minimum of 226 votes, adopted the law on rebooting the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine.

“The text has been agreed upon with the partners. With the independent selection of the new head of the bureau, re-certification and personnel selection. With the participation of foreign experts and Ukrainian business. It could have been better, but well done,” the first deputy head of the profile committee of the Rada, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, commented on the adoption of the law.

Tags: #economic_security_bureau #law

MORE ABOUT

16:17 26.06.2024
President signs into law bill on use of English language in Ukraine

President signs into law bill on use of English language in Ukraine

11:02 19.06.2024
Zelenskyy signs law changing operating conditions of OSAGO market

Zelenskyy signs law changing operating conditions of OSAGO market

13:47 18.06.2024
Zelenskyy signs law on single roaming zone with EU

Zelenskyy signs law on single roaming zone with EU

19:57 13.06.2024
Intl humanitarian law requires reboot on child protection issues

Intl humanitarian law requires reboot on child protection issues

14:14 27.05.2024
Verkhovna Rada is proposed to adopt as whole draft law that expands powers of local authorities during war

Verkhovna Rada is proposed to adopt as whole draft law that expands powers of local authorities during war

11:26 18.05.2024
Mobilization law comes into force

Mobilization law comes into force

16:30 17.05.2024
Zelenskyy signs law to allow convicts to serve in army in exchange for release on parole

Zelenskyy signs law to allow convicts to serve in army in exchange for release on parole

15:31 17.05.2024
Zelenskyy signs law to increase fines for breach of mobilization rules

Zelenskyy signs law to increase fines for breach of mobilization rules

20:02 16.05.2024
Zelenskyy vetoes law on dismissal for not informing about relatives staying in Russia, in occupation

Zelenskyy vetoes law on dismissal for not informing about relatives staying in Russia, in occupation

20:46 09.05.2024
Interdepartmental commission for implementation of intl law discusses human rights protection under martial law

Interdepartmental commission for implementation of intl law discusses human rights protection under martial law

AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. rady to send next package of military aid to Ukraine, including air defense missiles - media

TEN MORE UKRAINIANS RETURNED FROM RUSSIAN CAPTIVITY, AMONG THEM NARIMAN JALAL – ZELENSKYY

In Dnipro, number of victims increased to nine people, search, rescue operation continues

Among victims in Dnipro is seven-month-old baby, three people are in serious condition – local authorities

In Dnipro, after Russian missile attack, four floors of residential building destroyed, three injured – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Crimean Tatar language appears in Google Translate

U.S. rady to send next package of military aid to Ukraine, including air defense missiles - media

TEN MORE UKRAINIANS RETURNED FROM RUSSIAN CAPTIVITY, AMONG THEM NARIMAN JALAL – ZELENSKYY

In Dnipro, number of victims increased to nine people, search, rescue operation continues

Delegation of Polish National Security Bureau is visiting Ukraine

About 20 samples of sniper, anti-material rifles been approved for use in AFU

ECHR decision on human rights violations in Autonomous Republic of Crimea to become basis for further consideration of cases related to Crimea – Mudra

Cabinet regulates restriction of access to info about elimination of consequences of Russian aggression

Some 1,185 Starlink stations installed in Ukrainian hospitals – Ministry of Health

SIX VICTIMS REPORTED IN DNIPRO, AMONG THEM SEVEN-MONTH-OLD GIRL – LOCAL AUTHORITIES

AD
AD
AD
AD