Zelenskyy signs law on rebooting Economic Security Bureau

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, before the IMF Board had made a positive decision to allocate $2.2 billion to Ukraine within the fifth tranche under the EFF program, signed a law on rebooting the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (No. 3840-IX), the adoption of which was one of the structural benchmarks of the program.

Information about the signing of the document by the head of state is posted on the Verkhovna Rada website.

"An important step forward was the adoption last week of the law reforming the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine. Swift and decisive implementation of this law is necessary," Gavin Gray, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Ukraine, said at a press conference on Friday evening after the allocation of the tranche to Ukraine.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada on June 20, with 239 votes, with the required minimum of 226 votes, adopted the law on rebooting the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine.

“The text has been agreed upon with the partners. With the independent selection of the new head of the bureau, re-certification and personnel selection. With the participation of foreign experts and Ukrainian business. It could have been better, but well done,” the first deputy head of the profile committee of the Rada, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, commented on the adoption of the law.